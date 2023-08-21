ON Trade Donchian Channel

This indicator serves the purpose of visually representing the Donchian channel on your trading chart. The Donchian channel is a straightforward technical tool used to depict the range between the highest high and the lowest low over a specified period. This indicator enhances the visual analysis of price movements, offering insights into potential breakout and trend continuation points. The Donchian channel can be applied to both the current time frame and a higher time frame, should you choose to enable that option.

Key Features of the Indicator:

1. Use_System_Visuals: This parameter allows you to toggle between using the system's visual style or customizing the indicator's appearance. When activated, the indicator's visual elements will match the overall theme of your trading platform.

2. Signal_from_HT_Timeframe: Enabling this option allows you to receive signals from the higher time frame. In other words, you can consider the Donchian channel's behavior on a longer time frame to influence your trading decisions on the current time frame.

3. HT_Timeframe: When Signal_from_HT_Timeframe is activated, this parameter lets you select the higher time frame from which you'd like to receive signals. Comparing the Donchian channel behavior across different time frames can provide valuable context for trading decisions.

4. Period: This parameter defines the period over which the Donchian channel is calculated. It determines the number of bars or candles used to establish the channel's upper and lower boundaries.

5. Down_Side and Up_Side: These parameters allow you to choose colors for the lower and upper sides of the Donchian channel, respectively. Customizing these colors can enhance the visual clarity of the channel on your chart.

Using the Donchian Channel:

The Donchian channel is essentially a volatility-based indicator that encapsulates price movements within a specific range. This range is determined by the highest high and the lowest low over a defined period. Traders commonly use the Donchian channel to identify potential breakout levels or to gauge the continuation of prevailing trends.

Important Notes:

  • While the indicator simplifies the visualization of the Donchian channel, it's essential to combine its insights with other technical and fundamental analysis tools for well-rounded trading decisions.
  • Customizing the indicator's settings, such as period and time frames, can help tailor it to your trading preferences and strategies.
  • Responsible risk management should be practiced alongside the use of any indicator or trading strategy.
  • It's recommended to backtest the indicator on historical data and practice with a demo account before deploying it in live trading.


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The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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ON Trade Elliot Wave Manual
Abdullah Alrai
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This indicator has been designed to integrate with the Elliott Wave theory, providing two distinct methods of operation: Automatic Work: In this mode, the indicator operates autonomously by detecting all five motive waves on the chart according to Elliott Wave theory. It offers predictions and identifies potential reversal zones. Additionally, it has the capability to generate alerts and push messages to notify traders of significant developments. This automated functionality streamlines the pro
ON Trade Joker Levels
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Numerology-Based Support and Resistance Indicator for MetaTrader Introduction: Unlock a new dimension in technical analysis with our Numerology-Based Support and Resistance Indicator for MetaTrader. This unique tool leverages the power of numerology to identify key support and resistance levels on your charts, providing you with valuable insights into potential price movements. Key Concepts: Numerology in Trading: Numerology is the mystical study of numbers and their significance in our lives. A
ON Trade Gann Squares
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Download user manual from : https://ontrd.com/our-books/ MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/30284 Gann Squares Indicator: Analyzing Markets with Geometric Patterns The Gann Squares indicator is a powerful tool for market analysis that draws upon the mathematical concepts introduced by W.D. Gann in his article on "Mathematical Formula for Market Predictions." This indicator incorporates Gann's techniques involving square numbers such as 144, 90, and 52, as well as the Square of
ON Trade Bystra Pattern
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Indicator Description: The Bystra pattern indicator is designed to help traders identify trading opportunities using the Bystra pattern theory. The indicator provides entry values for placing limit orders, along with target and stop levels. This helps traders calculate their risk percentage, which is an essential aspect of proper money management in trading. Indicator Features: Use System Visuals: This option enables or disables the visual theme of the indicator, allowing users to customize its
ON Trade Pivoteer
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Introducing the Pivot Point Selector Indicator: Your Ultimate Tool for Custom Pivot Levels Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Say hello to the Pivot Point Selector Indicator, a game-changing tool that puts you in control of your pivot levels. This innovative indicator empowers you to choose three specific points that will determine the pivot level calculations, giving you unparalleled customization and precision in your trading strategy. Key Features and Benefits: Custom Pivo
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ON Trade Metals Gram Price
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Introducing the Gold Gram Price Calculator Indicator Are you interested in keeping a close eye on the price of gold in your local currency? Look no further than the Gold Gram Price Calculator Indicator, an innovative tool that empowers you with the ability to calculate the real-time price of gold per gram in your preferred local currency. With this indicator, you can harness the power of financial insights to make informed decisions. Key Features: Localized Gold Price: The Gold Gram Price Calcul
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ON Trade Pivots
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ON Trade Pivots is A technical indicator that Draws all Pivot levels depending on time frame that defined in settings. Notes It will be good tool for all traders who use pivot levels in their trades. Let me inform you that this indicator draw this level as buffers not as objects then you can connect it easily to EA. This indicator allow you to find pivots levels for any time frame not only daily you are free to choose time frame from settings. Parameters Use_System_Visuals - Enable /Disable Sy
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ON Trade Angler
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"This indicator is a simple trend detection tool. You can use it with your strategy to achieve good entries, such as in scalping mode. It will draw a channel around the price, which will expand as time increases. In custom periods, it will revert to the starting point of the expansion based on an algorithm that considers time and price together. You can buy at the lower boundary of the channel after signs of reversal become apparent. And you can sell from the upper boundary of the channel after
ON Trade Channels
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
This indicator offers a robust market analysis method centered around the concept of the 'Regression Channel Tool'. By harnessing this tool, traders can gain exceptional control over their chart's regression channel, enabling them to make more informed trading decisions. The Regression Channel Tool is a powerful instrument in a trader's toolkit. It's designed to provide valuable insights into price trends and potential support and resistance levels. The tool is especially effective for visualizi
ON Trade Candle Arrow
Abdullah Alrai
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Introducing our powerful Forex indicator designed to enhance your trading strategy and provide you with precise insights into the market trends. This cutting-edge tool employs a sophisticated custom algorithm that meticulously analyzes candle measurements, making adjustments for optimal accuracy. The result? A set of arrows expertly plotted on your chart, indicating strategic entry points. The genius behind this indicator lies in its ability to harness the power of candlestick patterns and comb
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Abdullah Alrai
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The indicator is designed to detect and visualize diamond Gann waves, a specific pattern derived from Gann theory. It provides traders with insights into potential market reversals by drawing points (P) based on the ABC points of the pattern. Additionally, the indicator draws vertical lines from the predicted points (P) to help traders identify potential reversal points more easily. Indicator Features: Use_System_Visuals: This parameter enables or disables the usage of the system's visual theme
ON Trade Fibo Star
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Indicators
The "Fibo Star" indicator is designed to visualize Fibonacci Fans in a star-like pattern on your trading chart. These Fibonacci fans are a powerful tool for analyzing price movements and can offer insights into potential support and resistance levels. This indicator comes equipped with a user-friendly control panel, aiming to simplify the process of drawing and configuring the fans, thus saving you time and effort. Usage Instructions: This indicator is meant for manual usage. To effectively util
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Indicators
The "Currency Strength Indicator" is a powerful tool designed to provide traders with insights into the relative strength of various currencies in the forex market. By calculating and plotting the strength of each currency based on its corresponding time frame, this indicator offers traders the opportunity to identify potential trading opportunities, especially when there are significant divergences or crossovers observed. Key Features of the Indicator: 1. Currency Strength Calculation: The ind
ON Trade Harmonic Patterns
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ON Trade Hikkake Pattern
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The Hikkake Japanese candle pattern is a specialized indicator designed to identify and detect Hikkake Price Action Patterns that are being formed on a chart. These patterns are based on the concept of a false inside bar break out, which often leads to potential trading opportunities. The indicator's main function is to analyze the last five candles on the chart and determine whether they exhibit the characteristics of the Hikkake pattern. When this pattern is confirmed, the indicator will draw
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Technical Indicator for Detecting Strong Price Action Patterns: Pin Bar, Inside Bar, and Outside Bar Introduction: In the realm of technical analysis, price action patterns serve as vital indicators of potential market movements. We've developed a sophisticated technical indicator that streamlines the identification of robust price action patterns on charts. Our indicator specializes in detecting three essential patterns: Pin Bar, Inside Bar, and Outside Bar. Key Patterns Detected: Pin Bar: The
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Introducing Shepherd Numerology Levels Indicator: Unlock the Hidden Patterns of Price Movement Discover a revolutionary approach to trading with the Shepherd Numerology Levels Indicator. This innovative tool combines the ancient wisdom of numerology with cutting-edge trading techniques to help you identify key support and resistance levels on your charts. By harnessing the power of the Square of Nine method, this indicator offers a unique perspective on market dynamics, allowing you to make mor
ON Trade Numerology Mirror
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ON Trade Optuma Astro
Abdullah Alrai
5 (5)
Indicators
This is an astronomy indicator for the MT4 platform like optuma program that performs a variety of functions. It uses complex algorithms to perform its own calculations, which are so accurate. The indicator has a panel that provides astronomical information such as planets' geo/heliocentric cords, distance of sun/earth, magnitude, elongation, constellation, ecliptic cords, equatorial cords, and horizontal cords depending on  the vertical line that generated by the indicator depend on the time va
ON Trade Melad Pattern
Abdullah Alrai
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Introducing the ON Trade Melad Pattern Indicator: Enhance Your Trading Strategy with Breakout Patterns Discover the power of the ON Trade Melad Pattern Indicator—an intuitive tool designed to elevate your trading decisions by detecting and highlighting breakout patterns on your charts. This indicator is your key to identifying crucial breakout points and potential trend shifts with simplicity and precision. Key Features: Breakout Pattern Detection: The ON Trade Melad Pattern Indicator focuse
ON Trade Pulse Cycle
Abdullah Alrai
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ON Trade Stochastic Alert
Abdullah Alrai
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This indicator gives you the signal of real cross on stochastic indicator. This indicator is easy to attach to an ea. This indicator will work best on All time frames. Arrow appears depending on many algorithms that study the cross parameters. Indicator properties Use_System_Visuals: enable/disable visual styles. Stochastic_K_Period. Stochastic_D_Period. Stochastic_Slowing. Use_Notifications: enable/disable Push Notifications. Use_Alert: enable/disable Alerts. Use_E_Mail: enable/disable Email n
ON Trade VSA
Abdullah Alrai
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Introducing "ON Trade VSA" - Your Ultimate VSA Analysis Tool! Unlock the power of Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) with our cutting-edge indicator - "ON Trade VSA." VSA is a powerful methodology used by traders to gauge market strength, identify trends, and make informed decisions. Let's dive into the key features that make "ON Trade VSA" a must-have tool for your trading arsenal: Multicolored Volume Candles : Gain insight into market dynamics with our unique feature that assigns different colors to
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Introducing ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe, an advanced indicator designed to detect various market patterns using both manual and automated methods. Here's how it works: Harmonic Patterns: This indicator can identify harmonic patterns that appear on your chart. These patterns are essential for traders practicing harmonic trading theory, as popularized by Scott Carney's book "Harmonic Trading vol 1&2." Whether you draw them manually or rely on automated detection, ON Trade Waves
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator Discover Wolf Waves - Your Ultimate Trading Tool! Are you on the hunt for a powerful tool to spot Wolf Waves easily on any time frame? Look no further! Our Wolf Waves indicator does the job effortlessly. Here's why it's perfect for you: Key Features: Automatic Detection: Our Wolf Waves indicator finds key points and draws lines on your chart automati
ON Trade Telegram Orders
Abdullah Alrai
Utilities
This program serves as an effective tool for sending messages through a Telegram bot using the MetaTrader platform. It enables you to send your trading recommendations related to the orders you open on the trading platform directly to your Telegram channel or group. These messages may include details about open trades and can be accompanied by illustrative images of the orders. Alternatively, they can be configured to be without images based on your preferences. This means that if you are the ow
ON Trade Breakout Zone
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
Introducing our new indicator: [ON Trade Breakout Zone] Simple Yet Powerful Market Analysis Tool for All Traders! Suitable for Both Professionals and Beginner Traders Are you ready to supercharge your trading strategy? Our latest indicator is designed to simplify market analysis and empower traders of all levels. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting, [ ON Trade Breakout Zone ] is your key to unlocking potential profits in the market. How to Use [ ON Trade Breakout Zone ]:
ON Trade Numerology Station
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
User Manual Download link: https://ontrd.com/our-books/ For all who are asking about indicator  ON Trade Numerology Station It obtain about 16 numerology strategies it make together completed unit control your trading . Basic strategies to work with it are 3 strategies statistics about them are the following : 1. RBA levels success rate more then 95%. 2. FF more then 96%  3.RBA SUN 98% We will not say 100 % as they are .. Ratio rates as following :  1.Rba levels more then 1/3 to 1/6 . 2.FF MORE
ON Trade Manager
Abdullah Alrai
Utilities
This product will let you control your orders and account with a lot of functions  1- it will calculate correct lot size depending on your account size /SL size / pair point value for 1 lot size . 2- it will give you current order situation depend on lines places (target sl tp ). 3- it will move all orders target / sl with 1 button press . 4- it will give you info about your account and needed margin to open your orders . 5- it has functions to close all orders ( symbol or all ) . 6- it has func
ON Trend
Abdullah Alrai
5 (1)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trend Trading with Ease Designed for traders of all levels—beginners, intermediates, and professionals—this indicator simplifies the trading process by accurately detecting real trends across any currency pair. Why Choose This Indicator? No Repaint: All signals are static and non repaint Effortless Trading:  Say goodbye to complex analysis. Simply load the indicator on your chart and wait for a buy or sell signal—no need to monitor the market all day. Clear Entry Signals: Th
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