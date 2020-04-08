VWap Bands EForex

VWAP Bands Metatrader 4 Forex Indicator

The VWAP Bands Metatrader 4 Forex indicator is a quite similar to the Bollinger bands, but it deploys volume weighted average as the core value of the bands.

There is an option of using the tick volume or real volume for calculation when using the VWAP Bands Metatrader 5 custom forex indicator, especially when the forex broker displays symbol alongside real volume.

Similarly, you can decide to have deviations calculated with the sample correction or not.

Each of the bands of the VWAP Bands MT4 fx indicator can be turned off or on.

If the deviation multiplier for any of the bands is set to ≤ 0 then it implies such a band is not going to be calculated.



