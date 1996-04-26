Smart Flow MT4

Smart Flow - Institutional Aggression Tracker

Smart Flow is a powerful and intuitive indicator designed to read the true market order flow and identify zones of strong institutional aggression. Instead of guessing tops and bottoms, Smart Flow directly paints your chart's candles whenever it detects a relevant directional capital injection, making your trading decisions highly objective.

Working Principle

The indicator performs an advanced mathematical calculation on every candle to estimate the buying and selling volume based on the candle's body size and its relationship with the high and low. From this, it extracts the Delta (the net difference between buying and selling aggression) and applies an exponential moving average to this balance. Simultaneously, the indicator evaluates the Cumulative Flow over a specific period. When both the Delta and the Flow strongly point in the same direction, the candle is painted green (Strong Bullish Aggression) or red (Strong Bearish Aggression).

Main Advantages

Visual Simplicity: Keeps your chart perfectly clean by painting the candles directly, avoiding cluttered sub-windows and lines.

High-Precision Trigger: The perfect confirmation tool for entries on Fibonacci retracements, Moving Average tests, or Support/Resistance bounces.

Global Versatility: Features a native built-in engine to operate seamlessly in centralized markets (Real Volume - Stocks, Futures) or decentralized markets (Tick Volume - Forex, CFDs).

Noise Filter: Acts as a solid confirmation layer, preventing false entries on support zones that lack real institutional defense.

Input Parameters