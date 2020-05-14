Fishing

1

About Yasha Firooz

Yasha was a staff member of a wealth management company in the year of 2012.
He was delegated with various office and technology duties, as well was able to bridge some of the wealth management team with the founder’s needs. The wealth management company was heavily invested into the trading industry.


About FX Fishing MT5 (Meta Trader 5 Indicator)

Yasha was bothered by the market volatility and has pondered if it was possible to just feel the market waves between the bulls and bears. Therefore, strategized an indicator which would do just that. For every up pip is counted and for every bottom pip is counted. These two ticks are displayed as in the indicator image shown below:  

-          Green Number (Up Tick/Pip)

-          Orange Number (Down Tick/Pip)

The number displayed below middle is the difference between the Up and Down volatility.
Indicating a strong Bull or Bear volume.  

The Fishing Indicator works on a RATIO of 1:3, which is indicated on the on the color dot on the right.
Green = Bull
Orange = Bear
White = Side Ways  

The Ratio is shown on the right, the displayed colored dot.

There are a few ways, this indicator can assist in your trading.
You can trial the demo and find what is the best fit for your style.
*Please note: This is a highly intuitive indicator.
I have dropped the price from $45 to $30

How I used the FX Fishing MT5

(Trend)
1. You insert the fishing indicator onto your charts, and wait around 10 or 30mins at least.
The dot will display the 1:3 ratio of direction. Then you can choose to trade.

Once Done:  Take the indicator off your chart and re-apply it and repeat instructions as above.
  

(Scalping)
2. This is my personal favorite. Insert the indicator onto your chart.
Then save that chart into templates, for example, I can name it, quick fish.
I would watch the tick difference calculator for a while. Then the move difference will be very apparent. Then I would trade that direction. Then I close in the money. Then reinsert the quick fish template. And repeat.

 

Please Remember Golden Trader’s Rules
Trading randomly alone is gambling.
- Have good money management.
- Have tight confirmations.
- Know when to go in.
- Know when to get out.
- Don’t be afraid to use stop losses.
- Trail Stops can be a good to implement.
- You’re always learning, don’t be extremely critical on yourself, even babies had to learn to walk.
- Picking up treading psychology is a must.
- Economic Calendars and Market Crossovers will affect volatility.  

Yasha Rules of trading affirmations
1: I will not trade in Fear
2: I will not trade in Greed
3: I will not revenge Trade
4: I will not be affected by the Fear Of Missing Out (Not taking a trade or getting out of a trade early)
5: I follow my trading rules religiously.  

Thank You for Trialing FX Fishing, leave a  5 star review.

*Note Changes: 25.10.24
Removed Vauge and tacky descriptions.
Descriptions are now transparent and updated.
Provided a proper Screenshot on how the Indicator calculates.

If you have any questions: Contact Me

Thank You 

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This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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FX Fishing
Yasha Firooz
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About Yasha Firooz Yasha was a staff member of a wealth management company in the year of 2012. He was delegated with various office and technology duties, as well was able to bridge some of the wealth management team with the founder’s needs. The wealth management company was heavily invested into the trading industry. About FX Fishing MT5 (Meta Trader 5 Indicator) Yasha was bothered by the market volatility and has pondered if it was possible to just feel the market waves between the bulls a
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doqlk
346
doqlk 2023.01.24 19:49 
 

total garbage and seller is simple not there.. I asked question when I bought it 2 months ago and still didnt get any answer!! the product is really bad.. it doesnt work at all.. scam.. avoid

Yasha Firooz
235
Reply from developer Yasha Firooz 2024.10.22 14:39
Hello doqlk Yes, completely understandable. I just threw the indicator here with no clear explanation. The description was very sales-tacky, I even cringed when I reread it.
I have now cleaned up a lot of the rubbish. I have not been back on MQL5 since 2020. It was a shame I didn't see your message in my emails. You can re-read the Indicator description.
I have done the MT5 version and am doing the MT4 version. Thank you
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