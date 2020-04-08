Real Flow Defense Levels MT4

The Real Flow Defense Levels indicator is a proprietary tool designed to identify and plot significant, high-conviction price zones directly onto your main trading chart. It uses a dynamic, volume-based analysis to determine where the market has previously demonstrated the strongest defense or concentration of activity.

These plotted lines serve as dynamic support and resistance levels, highlighting the prices where major participants are most likely to enter or defend their positions. Unlike static horizontal lines, these levels adjust over time, reflecting the current market structure based on recent high-impact activity.

Key Features

Dynamic Support & Resistance

Automatically identifies and plots up to four key Defense Levels where strong volume activity has occurred, marking crucial areas of market interest.

Real-Time Relevance

The indicator continuously monitors recent trading activity to ensure the plotted levels remain relevant to the current market context.

Configurable Weighting

Incorporates optional weighting factors that allow the trader to emphasize levels that occur within a specific time of day or those with a higher volume impact.

Visual Priority & Level Hierarchy

Each of the four levels is assigned a distinct, customizable color to help traders prioritize their importance. The levels are ranked by strength based on market activity: