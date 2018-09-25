SC MTF Macd for MT4 with alert

3.6
Advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with dual-line signals, single-level system, multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system.

Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile.

Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated!

What is MACD?

The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) is a trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two exponential moving averages of an asset's price. It consists of two lines: the MACD line (difference between Fast EMA and Slow EMA) and the Signal line (EMA of the MACD line).

Traders use MACD to identify trend direction, momentum shifts, and potential entry/exit points. Crossovers between the MACD line and Signal line, as well as crossings of the zero level, are among the most widely used trading signals.

Features:

  • Dual-line MACD (Main line and Signal line) with single-level system (zero line)
  • Visual signal markers (arrows, vertical lines) with three independent configurable signal buffers
  • Advanced signal detection: direction change, line cross, level cross, peak/valley for both lines
  • Configurable alert functions (email, push, sound, popup) with time range filtering
  • Multi-timeframe (MTF) with interpolation, multiple color modes, and iCustom buffer access for EA integration

Input Parameters:

  • Basic Settings:
    • MACD parameters: Fast EMA period (default: 12), Slow EMA period (26), Signal SMA period (9), Applied price.
    • Multi-timeframe: MACD timeframe selection and MTF interpolation mode.
  • Levels Settings:
    • Level configuration: Toggle visibility, set zero line value.
    • Level appearance: Customize color, style, and width.
  • Signal Settings:
    • Signal triggers: Configure 3 independent signals with detection types (direction change, line cross, level crossings, peak/valley).
    • Visual markers: Arrows and vertical lines with customizable size, style, position, Wingdings codes, and colors.
  • Alert Settings:
    • Alert configuration: Timing (Off/After close/Before close/Both), interval limit, time range filter.
    • Delivery methods: Email, push notification, popup, sound with file selection.
  • Color and Style Settings:
    • Color modes: Simple, Cross, Direction, Direction with level, Level-based (5 modes total).
    • Display options: Histogram mode for both Main and Signal lines, line appearance customization (4 colors, style, width for each line).
Reviews 8
Dhany Esperanza
777
Dhany Esperanza 2021.02.28 05:38 
 

Very good substitution for default MT4 MACD indicator. Comes with all alert types and customized colors based on level and directions. Thumbs up! Btw, that one star review is so misleading and unfair as he blame the indicator for his trading style. LOL

agapekun7
14
agapekun7 2022.02.18 15:05 
 

性能はいいと思うが、アラートが出ないのはなぜ？

Weztradesman
64
Weztradesman 2022.01.23 10:26 
 

awesome indicator I really loved the previous version before the Jan 2022 update. I could get the lower MACD shown on the Higher TF, but that is not possible any more after this new update

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John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.17 01:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

agapekun7
14
agapekun7 2022.02.18 15:05 
 

性能はいいと思うが、アラートが出ないのはなぜ？

Krisztian Kenedi
83557
Reply from developer Krisztian Kenedi 2022.02.18 18:14
Could You send me a screenshot about the settings panel? The "Enable or disable all alert functions" setting is set to true?
Weztradesman
64
Weztradesman 2022.01.23 10:26 
 

awesome indicator I really loved the previous version before the Jan 2022 update. I could get the lower MACD shown on the Higher TF, but that is not possible any more after this new update

soulangel
560
soulangel 2021.07.09 14:40 
 

Good work, thanks

Dhany Esperanza
777
Dhany Esperanza 2021.02.28 05:38 
 

Very good substitution for default MT4 MACD indicator. Comes with all alert types and customized colors based on level and directions. Thumbs up! Btw, that one star review is so misleading and unfair as he blame the indicator for his trading style. LOL

Jondjohn
35
Jondjohn 2020.10.21 13:31 
 

wasn't useful for my trading style

p1studio
399
p1studio 2020.06.08 09:51 
 

This and other SC products repaints so this indicator is not very helpful.

Krisztian Kenedi
83557
Reply from developer Krisztian Kenedi 2021.11.23 18:13
Sorry, I never made and I won't make repaint indicator. It's a multi timeframe indicator so if You use in this mode then all data of higher timeframe's candle can change. For example if You run in H1 on M15 then the last 4 candle's data can change until the H1 candle is closes. It's normal.
bar Vladimir
594
bar Vladimir 2018.09.27 07:47 
 

Хороший индикатор! Есть пожелание, чтобы можно было самому устанавливать несколько таймфреймов в одном окне. Я делаю наложение индикатора на индикатор, но в этом случае нулевые уровни не совпадают и приходится оставлять нулевой уровень более старшего таймфрейма.

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