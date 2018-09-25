SC MTF Macd for MT4 with alert

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What is MACD?

Advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with dual-line signals, single-level system, multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system.

The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) is a trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two exponential moving averages of an asset's price. It consists of two lines: the MACD line (difference between Fast EMA and Slow EMA) and the Signal line (EMA of the MACD line).

Traders use MACD to identify trend direction, momentum shifts, and potential entry/exit points. Crossovers between the MACD line and Signal line, as well as crossings of the zero level, are among the most widely used trading signals.

Features:

Dual-line MACD (Main line and Signal line) with single-level system (zero line)

Visual signal markers (arrows, vertical lines) with three independent configurable signal buffers

Advanced signal detection: direction change, line cross, level cross, peak/valley for both lines

Configurable alert functions (email, push, sound, popup) with time range filtering

Multi-timeframe (MTF) with interpolation, multiple color modes, and iCustom buffer access for EA integration

Input Parameters: