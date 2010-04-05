TickChart Indicator Lite for MT4

TickChart Indicator plots the tick line on the main window of MetaTrader.
In the Lite version, the number of ticks is limited to 20 and the alert function described below is omitted. 

The "tick-line" shows the most detailed, fastest and real-time activities of the market, which are usually hidden in bars or candles longer than 1 minute. Usually, several new tick-line segments appear while a bar of M1 time frame is completed. After the release of an important economic indicator, the number of ticks per bar may exceeds 100.

This indicator overlays the tick-line on normal chars in the main windows. Although usual charts are in "time-price" space, the tick-chart is in "tick-price" space, that is, the X-axis of tick chart is not the time. When market is very active, the X-axis of tick-chart advances fast and vice versa.

TickChart indicator is useful in many situations. For example,

  • A tool for scalping : You can find several chances in a minute
  • Find chances in the turbulence after the release of importance economic indicators: The tick-chart shows the detailed price changes hidden in a long long bull/bear candle
  • As an electro-cardiogram of market: The pace of tick-chart segments generation indicates how vital the market is
  • Multi-time-frame market watch: For example, you can see the tick chart and M15 time frame chart on the same window. This indicator overlays the shortest time frame, the tick.
  • Alert of significant price changes: Send an email and/or notifications using RSI and Envelope deviation.

There may be more usages. If you find a nice one, please let me know.


Inputs

Parameter name Description
Number of ticks to draw It is about 200. Too many ticks may slows down MetaTrader
 Tick-bid-line width Width of the tick-line for bid price. Width 0 indicates no tick-bid-line
 Tick-bid-line color (MT5)   Line color
 Tick-bid-line style (MT5)   Line style, solid, dots, ...
 Tick-ask-line width Width of the tick-line for ask price. Width 0 indicates no tick-ask-line 
 Tick-ask-line color (MT5)   Line color
 Tick-ask-line style (MT5)   Line style, solid, dots, ...
 Tick-MA period  Period of SMA, i.e. how many ticks will be used to calculate the moving average
 Tick-MA bid line width Line width of tick SMA on bid price. Width 0 indicates no SMA line
 Tick-MA bid line style (MT5)    Line style
 Tick-MA bid line color (MT5)    Line color
 Tick-MA ask line width  Line width of tick SMA on ask price. Width 0 indicates no SMA line
 Tick-MA ask line style (MT5)    Line style
 Tick-Ma ask line color (MT5)    Line color
 Alert email  Turn on/off email alert. Alert occurs when RSI and Envelope provides the same buy/sell signal described below.
  If "true", alert will be send when  
   ( (RSI<RSI_lower_level) or (RSI>RSI_upper_level) ) and ( (deviation>alert_level) or (deviation< -alert_level) )
 Alert notify   Turn on/off notification (using MetaQuotesID in MetaTrader option). The same alert as above.
 Envelope period for alert  Envelope period of alert. The period here is the number of bars, not the number of ticks.
 RSI period for alert  RSI period of alert, The number of bars.
 RSI lower alert level  RSI less than this value indicates that the price is near the buy area
 RSI upper alert level  RSI higher than this value indicates that the price is near the sell area
 Envelope deviation alert level  Envelope deviation higher/lower than (level)/(-level) indicates the price is near the sell/buy area
 Minimum alert interval   Do not send alert for this specified interval after the previous alert for avoiding too many alerts in a same incident

(MT5): Only in the MetaTrader5 version. In MetaTrader4 version, line properties are in the property of indicator.


Screenshot

The screenshot show the two tick lines of bid and ask prices and the 20MA tick line. It shows that the detailed price changes inside long candles. The high price (p) of a candle is displayed as the peak of tick chart (p'). You can see many highs and lows inside a candle and find more trade chances.



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