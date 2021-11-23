VWAP Level

4.86
The VWAP Level indicator is a technical analysis tool that calculates the weighted average price for the traded volumes of a specific asset. The VWAP provides traders and investors with the average price of an asset over a specific time frame.

It is commonly used by investors to compare data on "passive" trading operations, such as pension funds and mutual funds, but also by traders who want to check if an asset has been bought or sold at a good market price.

To calculate the VWAP level we use this equation:

VWAP = ∑ (number of assets purchased x the price of the asset) / number of shares purchased in a single trading day.

The VWAP is usually calculated to measure the total volume of intraday trades, but can be used to analyze longer time frames.

The VWAP average is represented on the graphs by a line.

This is an intraday indicator so it will only be displayed at low timeframes.

VWAP averages are used in algorithmic or automated trading to help traders and investors identify the cheapest buy or sell price of an asset, based on the market's trading volume. The higher the liquidity levels of an asset are, the lower the trading costs and the better the execution will be.

The VWAP Level indicator is used in the Zero DrawDown intraday strategy as a price to put at break even the trade or to take a partial profit.


Reviews 13
heiko v.piechowski
1943
heiko v.piechowski 2025.04.05 16:18 
 

TOP

Onbeat
64
Onbeat 2024.03.12 22:22 
 

Thanks for this indicator, very hard to find one for MT4, and the video accompanying it is fantastic, thanks so much

yemiodamo
55
yemiodamo 2022.09.30 12:03 
 

very good

heiko v.piechowski
1943
heiko v.piechowski 2025.04.05 16:18 
 

TOP

GoodMan54
104
GoodMan54 2024.07.09 14:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

cobouski
18
cobouski 2024.03.17 17:36 
 

Very good.

Onbeat
64
Onbeat 2024.03.12 22:22 
 

Thanks for this indicator, very hard to find one for MT4, and the video accompanying it is fantastic, thanks so much

Keokone
564
Keokone 2023.02.15 01:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

yemiodamo
55
yemiodamo 2022.09.30 12:03 
 

very good

enoperche
841
enoperche 2022.09.26 11:36 
 

Ottimo Indicatore...peccato che non funziona/appare su Renko ...volevo chiederti se è possibile farlo funzionare su Renko e avere la possibilità di scelta del periodo/tipo di media mobile e scegliere timeframe da utilizzare potendo indicare tipo... 1 = 1Minuto...5 = 5Minuti e soprattutto 8,9..10 intendendo il grafico offline Renko M8,M9...M10? Grazie Molte e Complimenti.

jerrylew2020
294
jerrylew2020 2022.09.23 09:50 
 

Excellent.

BradTogni
38
BradTogni 2022.04.27 10:42 
 

Does exactly what it's supposed to. Thanks

[Deleted] 2022.02.10 22:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

fitty7022
14
fitty7022 2021.11.24 10:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

andrea98
16
andrea98 2021.11.23 19:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Isacco Trevisan
124
Isacco Trevisan 2021.11.23 19:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

