TradeCompass

This is another Arrow Indicator to show the instant direction of the Market. it's no repainting and no lagging. you can easily trade by it's direction or use it on your own System. the later is recommended! you can use it on Automatic Experts too. it's input parameters are consists of:

nBars: Number of Bars to be checked

EnableAlerts: to send Alert messages when get new Signal.

EmailAlerts: to send you Email for new Signals

you can simply use it on any Symbol or Time Frame after checking for it's validity!

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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TradeEasier
Sofia Mohammad Rashed
Indicators
This Indicator is a very Simple Method to make profit from the market! it has two arrow directions up and down. you can easily buy when you see up arrow and close it when you see down arrow. you can use it for Binary Options too! you also can use it with other indicators like Heiken Ashi and Ichimoku to make a complete System of Trading. it has just two Input Options: nBars: The Number of Candles you want to see the Signals for. ShowPanel: to display or not to display the Panel  DoAlert: to Send
CorrelationCalculator
Sofia Mohammad Rashed
Indicators
The Forex Correlation Indicator is a powerful tool designed to analyze and display the correlation between different major forex pairs in the market. This indicator helps traders identify relationships and trends between currency pairs, allowing for more informed trading decisions. Key Features: Displays correlation coefficients between pairs. Visualizes correlation strength through color-coded indicators. Customizable settings for timeframes and correlation calculations. User-friendly interfac
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Andres Arias
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Andres Arias 2022.08.07 00:47 
 

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