DoAid
- Indicators
-
Samuel AkinbowaleTo chat with me on Telegram
My id: @YesMrSamuel
https://t.me/YesMrSamuel
~~~~Hire me to code your Indicator and Ea~~
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 29 November 2018
- Activations: 5
DoAid
DoAid indicator is a simple channel indicator with an advance timeframe correlation board.
DoAid indicator: can be used with any instrument provided by your broker and MetaTrader, be it Currency , Commodity ,Stock, or Cryptocurrencies.
DoAid indicator can be used for swing, scalping and day trading.
DoAid indicator is also a multi time-frame indicator {MTF}.
DoAid indicator can be used with any timeframe. It does not repaint.It does not repaint.
When To Buy
- if the market price is at minimum ,meaning
- if the current Ask price is at blue colour or above blue colour
- and below Lime colour. {see screen-shot} .
A forex trader should buy when the arrow below DoAid signifies Buy.
- if the market price is at maximum ,meaning
- if the current Bid price is at red colour or below red colour
- and above Lime colour .{see screen-shot} .
A forex trader should sell when the arrow below DoAid signifies Sell.
Input Parameters
- TimeFrame : This is to use Different time frame.{Try H4 on M15 chart}.
- History : 0 = all bars.
- testOnStrategyTester: set true to test on StrategyTester
- Average: This works like Moving .
- period: This works like Moving Average.
- Show_Minimum: set true to Minimum region
- Show_Maximum: set true to Maximum region
- Show_Centre: set true to Close region
- Show_leftBoard: Set true to Show Left Board
- PopAlert : set true to enable Pop Alert .
- PushNotification: set true to enable Push Notification.
- Email: set true to enable Email Notification.
- EmailNotice : set to your personal understanding of FXParade.
please feel free to ask me question generally .
Visit https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yesmrsamuel/seller
very good indicator and good assistant from the author of this product. I am very satisfied.