DoAid

5

DoAid

DoAid indicator is a simple channel indicator with an advance timeframe correlation board.

DoAid indicator: can be used with any instrument provided by your broker and MetaTrader, be it Currency , Commodity ,Stock, or Cryptocurrencies.

DoAid indicator  can be used for swing, scalping and day trading.

DoAid indicator  is also a multi time-frame indicator {MTF}.

DoAid indicator can be used with any timeframe. It does not repaint.It does not repaint.

When To Buy

  • if the market price is at minimum ,meaning
  • if the current Ask price is at blue colour or above blue colour 
  • and below Lime colour. {see screen-shot} .


A forex trader should buy when the arrow below DoAid signifies Buy.


When To Sell
  • if the market price is at maximum ,meaning
  • if the current Bid price is at red colour or below red colour
  • and above Lime colour .{see screen-shot} .

A forex trader should sell when the arrow below DoAid signifies Sell.


Input Parameters

  • TimeFrame : This is to use Different time frame.{Try H4 on M15 chart}.
  • History : 0 = all bars.
  • testOnStrategyTester: set true to test on StrategyTester
    • Average: This works like Moving .
      • period: This works like Moving Average.
      • Show_Minimum: set true to Minimum region
      • Show_Maximum: set true to Maximum region
      • Show_Centre: set true to Close region
      • Show_leftBoard: Set true to Show Left Board
        • PopAlert : set true to enable Pop Alert .
        • PushNotification: set true to enable Push Notification.
        • Email: set true to enable Email Notification.
        • EmailNotice : set to your personal understanding of FXParade.



    please feel free to ask me question generally .

Visit https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yesmrsamuel/seller














Reviews 1
galungswa1
674
galungswa1 2018.11.28 15:11 
 

very good indicator and good assistant from the author of this product. I am very satisfied.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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galungswa1
674
galungswa1 2018.11.28 15:11 
 

very good indicator and good assistant from the author of this product. I am very satisfied.

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