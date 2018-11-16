DoAid



DoAid indicator is a simple channel indicator with an advance timeframe correlation board.

DoAid indicator: can be used with any instrument provided by your broker and MetaTrader, be it Currency , Commodity ,Stock, or Cryptocurrencies.



DoAid indicator can be used for swing, scalping and day trading.



DoAid indicator is also a multi time-frame indicator {MTF}.

DoAid indicator can be used with any timeframe. It does not repaint.It does not repaint.



When To Buy



if the market price is at minimum ,meaning

,meaning if the current Ask price is at blue colour or above blue colour

and below Lime colour. {see screen-shot} .





A forex trader should buy when the arrow below DoAid signifies Buy.







if the market price is at maximum ,meaning

,meaning if the current Bid price is at red colour or below red colour

and above Lime colour .{see screen-shot} .





A forex trader should sell when the arrow below DoAid signifies Sell.









Input Parameters

TimeFrame : This is to use Different time frame.{Try H4 on M15 chart}.

: This is to use Different time frame.{Try H4 on M15 chart}. History : 0 = all bars.

: 0 = all bars. testOnStrategyTester: set true to test on StrategyTester

set to test on Average : This works like Moving .

: This works like Moving .

period : This works like Moving Average.

: This works like Moving Average.



Show_Minimum : set true to Minimum region



: set to



Show_Maximum : set true to Maximum region

: set to



Show_Centre : set true to Close region

: set to



Show_leftBoard: Set true to Show Left Board

PopAlert : set true to enable Pop Alert . PushNotification : set true to enable Push Notification . Email : set true to enable Email Notification . EmailNotice : set to your personal understanding of FXParade.

Set to Show



please feel free to ask me question generally .























































