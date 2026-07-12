Market Structure 4

The Ultimate Market Structure Indicator: Essential Tape Reading Tool for All Traders

Stop guessing the market direction and start trading with absolute clarity. The Market Structure Indicator is a professional-grade charting tool meticulously engineered to map out the true rhythm of price action on your MetaTrader charts.
Discounted Price $50 !!  Secure your lifetime access now before it switches to subscription-only!

While this tool features terminology popularized by Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodologies, this indicator is not exclusively for SMC or ICT traders. Market structure is the universal language of the financial markets. Whether you are a classic price action trader, a swing trader, or a scalper, mastering tape reading requires a deep understanding of structural highs and lows. This indicator acts as your automated tape reading assistant, allowing you to instantly visualize institutional footprints, liquidity pools, and real-time order flow dynamics without the chart clutter.

If you want to read the market like a professional, knowing exactly where the market is breaking structure, sweeping liquidity, or shifting its trend is an absolute necessity.

Key Features

  • Dual Market Structure Mapping The algorithm simultaneously tracks two dimensions of price action. It identifies Major (External) Structure to keep you aligned with the higher timeframe trend, while also mapping Minor (Internal) Structure to help you pinpoint precise, low-risk entry opportunities.

  • Automated Liquidity & Sweep Detection Instantly see where retail stop-losses are resting. The indicator automatically plots BSL (Buy Side Liquidity) and SSL (Sell Side Liquidity). More importantly, it detects when these levels are swept by a wick rather than broken by a body, dynamically updating the chart with Sweep or Taken labels to warn you of potential traps and liquidity runs.

  • Trend Reversal Alerts (MSS / CHoCH) Catch major market turns before they happen. The indicator features a dedicated engine to detect structural reversals. You can easily toggle the text settings to display either MSS (Market Structure Shift) or CHoCH (Change of Character) based on your personal preference.

  • Strict Non-Repainting Logic Trade with absolute confidence. The internal algorithm is strictly coded to ignore running candles. All structural breaks, sweeps, and text labels are only validated and drawn upon candle close. What you see on the historical chart is exactly what happened in real-time.

  • Advanced Split-Line Visualization Say goodbye to messy, unreadable charts. We utilized a modern Split-Line UI design where the structure labels (like BOS or xxx) are seamlessly embedded directly into the center of the lines. This keeps your charts incredibly clean and visually balanced, allowing you to focus on the price action itself.

Why Choose This Indicator?

  • Universal Tape Reading Foundation: It strips away the noise and provides you with the naked truth of the market flow. By showing you the exact sequence of higher highs, lower lows, and structure breaks, it forms the perfect foundation for any trading strategy.

  • Highly Customizable: Fully adjust the calculation depth, deviation, and backstep for External, Internal, and Reversal structures. Tailor the line styles, widths, font sizes, and colors to perfectly match your chart template.

  • Forward-Looking Projections: The indicator intelligently extends active liquidity and structure lines into the future, giving you clear, actionable target zones and invalidation levels for your upcoming trades.

  • Lightweight & Optimized: Built on a highly optimized, 100 percent original MetaTrader ZigZag core logic. It scans the market at lightning speed without slowing down your trading terminal.

Upgrade your chart analysis today. Whether you are analyzing Forex, Crypto, Indices, or Commodities, the Market Structure Indicator will completely transform how you read the tape and perceive market movements.

ATTENTION! Download the free demo before purchasing. Backtesting is mandatory before trading on a REAL account.

--- Just Information ---

This indicator will provide a greater probability if combined with several indicators below:

CISD - Chane In State Delivery

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147718

OB - Order Block

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147714

FVG - Fair Value Gap

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147695

An example of the display of the combined indicators is in the images.


--- MT4 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184939

--- If You Want All in One SMC MT4 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177134

--- If You Want All in One ICT Concept MT4 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184914


SUPPORT & REVIEWS 

Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help.

Subscribe to TradingLabs ID Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tradinglabsid

Check out all my premium trading tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan/seller 

Contact me for fast support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan


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