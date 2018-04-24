Harmonic Volatility Indicator MT4

Introduction to Harmonic Volatility Indicator

Harmonic Volatility Indicator is the first technical analysis applying the Fibonacci analysis to the financial volatility. Harmonic volatility indicator is another level of price action trading tool, which combines robust Fibonacci ratios (0.618, 0.382, etc.) with volatility. Originally, Harmonic Volatility Indicator was developed to overcome the limitation and the weakness of Gann’s Angle, also known as Gann’s Fan. We have demonstrated that Harmonic Volatility Indicator can be applied in a similar manner to Gann’s Angles (or Gann’s Fans) to your chart. At the same time, since the volatility is important information for traders, Harmonic Volatility Indicator can bring many other benefits for your trading. Harmonic Volatility Indicator can be incorporated to your existing technical analysis. It is also very effective in spotting mature trend or breakout phase. You can use this tool to identify the significant support resistance levels, trend reversal point and breakout trading.







Trading Strategy Guide

You can find the detaild trading strategy guide about how to use volatility indicator from the link below. We recommend to read this article before using this volatiltiy indicator for your trading.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750389





Settings

These inputs control the global setting of the indicator.

Number of Daily Session: 0 means indicator will not draw any daily volatility lines. 1 means that indicator will draw one set of daily volatility lines. You can create multiple session of daily volatility lines. However, too many sessions can slow down your MetaTrader. So use the right number for your computer.

Number of Weekly Session: It is the same as daily session input.

Number of Monthly Session: It is the same as daily session input.

Starting Index: 0 is default value. For 0, indicator will start to draw from session 0.

Use White Chart: True means that you will use white background chart.

Use Individual Line Color: If false, then you will use global color scheme. If true, then you can use individual color scheme

false, then you will use global color scheme. If true, then you can use individual color scheme Daily Line Color: Color of daily line

Weekly Line Color: Color of weekly line

Monthly Line Color: Color of monthly line

Show Probability Lines: Switch on and off the curved probability line

Show Final Projection: Switch on and off the trading zone box

Final Projection Margin: Size of box





Use Market Profile: Switch on and off market profile from your chart

Session: Choose from daily, weekly or monthly only

SessionsToCount: Number of sessions, for which to count the Market Profile

Color for Market Profile: color for Market Profile

Color for Median: color for median value

Color for Value Area: color for value area





Input settings for each probability line

Each probability line can be switched on and off according to your preferences. You have the same setting for nine lines.

Use Line 1: You can switch on and off the line

Probability Line 1: You can set the ratio of the line

Probability Line 1 Color: Color for line

Probability Line 1 Width: Width for line

Probability Line 1 Style: Style for line





Keyboard Short Cut

Press Keyboard D: Redraw Harmonic Volatility indicator from your chart.





Timeframe Choice

When Daily Market Profile session is on, you cannot use H4, D1, W1 and MN timeframe.





Important Note

This is the off the shelf product. Therefore, we do not accept any modification or customization request on this product. In addition, we do not provide any code library or any support for your coding for this product.



