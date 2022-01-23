Boba Binary

5

Pair : All Forex Pairs

Time Frame : M1

Expaired : 1-2 Minutes

Trade Time Once Time a Day

Backtester, Alert Avaliable

Average Signals Generate 5 - 20 Signals All Pair A Day

Broker Time Zone GMT+3 Default Setting

[Example Broker GMT+3 : Alpari, FBS, XM]

Support Broker :

Deriv, IQOption, Alpari, Binomo, Olymtrade, Qoutex, GCoption, etc

Support Auto Trading :

MT2 Trading, Binary Bot, Intrade Bot, Binomo Bot, Olymptrad Bot, MX2 trading, Price Pro, etc

Indicator Generate Signal Only 1 Time A Day.

Regards

Full history result look at telegram cahnnel @BonosuProBinary


Video Boba Binary
Reviews 1
shobari
49
shobari 2022.04.20 04:58 
 

Thanks to using this indicator I have earned multiple profits in just a few days. Simple, easy and definitely profitable. Accuracy is very high. so... I bought this indicator with a lifetime license.

