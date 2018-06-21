AvgVolumes
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 21 March 2019
This indicator is based on Volumes standard indicator, calculates the average of Volumes based on the last N bars set by users, and if the value of the volume is bigger then a set % respect the average a different color will be used. The indicator is shown in a separate indicator window.
This version has now a limitation in setting the % about the threshold.
If you are interested to set threshold consider to buy the PRO version (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35925)
If you want to use the indicator for forex, try this specific product
Forex Volumes Adv https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46818
Inputs
- Bars used to calculate the average volume.
- Threshold (in %) for changing the color of the Bar. If the bar is higher of the % respect the calculated average. (Read only in this version)
- Show user notification when volume is above the set threshold
- Send notification for use with EA
Thank you Marco. Very good indicator to compliment your trading system, If you rely on Volume indicator than this one is for you.