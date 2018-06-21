AvgVolumes

This indicator is based on Volumes standard indicator, calculates the average of Volumes based on the last N bars set by users, and if the value of the volume is bigger then a set % respect the average a different color will be used. The indicator is shown in a separate indicator window.

This version has now a limitation in setting the % about the threshold.

If you are interested to set threshold consider to buy the PRO version (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35925)

If you want to use the indicator for forex, try this specific product

Forex Volumes Adv https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46818









Inputs

Bars used to calculate the average volume.

Threshold (in %) for changing the color of the Bar. If the bar is higher of the % respect the calculated average. (Read only in this version)

Show user notification when volume is above the set threshold

Send notification for use with EA





Version 1.7 2019.03.21 Introduced alert message to user