AvgVolumes

5

This indicator is based on Volumes standard indicator, calculates the average of Volumes based on the last N bars set by users, and if the value of the volume is bigger then a set % respect the average a different color will be used. The indicator is shown in a separate indicator window.

This version has now a limitation in setting the % about the threshold.
If you are interested to set threshold consider to buy the PRO version (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35925)

If you want to use the indicator for forex, try this specific product

Forex Volumes Adv  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46818



Inputs

  • Bars used to calculate the average volume.
  • Threshold (in %) for changing the color of the Bar. If the bar is higher of the % respect the calculated average. (Read only in this version)
  • Show user notification when volume is above the set threshold 
  • Send notification for use with EA


Version 1.7 2019.03.21
Introduced alert message to user
Version 1.6 2019.03.20
-Added Real Volume (experimental), let me know if it works
Reviews 3
BlackArmor
438
BlackArmor 2023.12.31 00:43 
 

Thank you Marco. Very good indicator to compliment your trading system, If you rely on Volume indicator than this one is for you.

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We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
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THIS product has been discontinued and replaced by Renko System: Demo version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92895 Full version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92772 This Renko Advanced indicator can be considered as a trading system. The indicator offers a different view to see the currency pair: it is a full  timeless indicator and it can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is
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This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
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Timezone Custom Symbols automatically creates custom MetaTrader 5 symbols based on different market timezones. The EA reads the original broker data and generates new custom symbols using: • UTC Time • London Time • New York Time This allows traders to analyze charts using real market session time instead of the broker server time. Why is this important? Most brokers use different server timezones. Because of this, H1, H4 and Daily candles can look different from one broker to another. This chan
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BlackArmor
438
BlackArmor 2023.12.31 00:43 
 

Thank you Marco. Very good indicator to compliment your trading system, If you rely on Volume indicator than this one is for you.

[Deleted] 2019.01.07 20:11 
 

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nadiafx
14
nadiafx 2018.06.22 11:45 
 

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