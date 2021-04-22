Strong movement levels

Looks for strong price movements and draws levels upon their completion.





You determine the strength of the movement yourself by specifying in the settings the number of points and the number of candles of the same color in a row in one direction.





There are 2 types of building in the settings:

extrenum - high / low close - close price

You can also adjust the number of displayed levels and the number of candles for calculations.





By default, the settings indicate 5 levels for 360 candles.





That is, 5 levels will be calculated for strong upward movements, 5 levels for strong downward movements in an interval of 360 candles of the current timeframe.













The default settings are set for the EURUSD pair, period H1 .





The pictures show the EURUD and GBPUSD pairs, period H1.

For the first pair, the default settings. And on the second, the parameter of the number of points of strength has been changed from 200 to 300.





