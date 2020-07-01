Tetris
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.50
- Updated: 19 July 2026
The Tetris — the most famous time killer is now on MT. Game develops active logic, attention and speed of decision making. This is a classic version of the game, no frills, but you can still adjust the size of the glass, the scale of the game, the color of the figures, and the desired speed. The game is made as an indicator.
Control Keys:
- 'WASD' or 'Cursor' or 'NUMPAD'.
- S — Start new game.
- C — Continue previous game.
- P — pause on / off.
- Space — drop a figure.
- Esc— exit to menu.
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