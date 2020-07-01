Tetris

5

The Tetris — the most famous time killer is now on MT. Game develops active logic, attention and speed of decision making. This is a classic version of the game, no frills, but you can still adjust the size of the glass, the scale of the game, the color of the figures, and the desired speed. The game is made as an indicator.

Control Keys:

  • 'WASD' or 'Cursor' or 'NUMPAD'.
  • S — Start new game.
  • C — Continue previous game.
  • P — pause on / off.
  • Space  — drop a figure.
  • Esc— exit to menu.
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Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
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Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Fractals indicator. Displays the last two fractals — their sequence (and which one is broken), or the distance between them. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications on a fractal's breakout. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default. Parameters Calculation
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Lorentzos Roussos
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Lorentzos Roussos 2020.07.15 15:35 
 

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