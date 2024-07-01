Daily VWAP
- Indicators
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Riccardo MoreoGood morning Trader! I am a programmer with a specialization as a software architect, and I have been programming indicators and systems in MQL4/5 for over two years now. If you want to automate your strategy or need help with the programming of a system/indicator, don't hesitate to contact me!
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 3 October 2024
This is the Volume Avarage Weighted Price (VWAP) it's a indicator that shows where is the avarage of the current volumes and the levels at which the price is considered premium, above the second upper band, or discount, under the second lower band, it's also very usefull to use the VWAP level as a target for operations since it's a very liquid level so the price it's attracted to it.
feel free to leave a feedback either positive or negative based on your expereince with this indicator, enjoy the markets!
Thank you