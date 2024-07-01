Daily VWAP

4.8
  • Indicators
  • Riccardo Moreo
    Riccardo Moreo

    Riccardo Moreo

    4.8 (6)
    Good morning Trader! I am a programmer with a specialization as a software architect, and I have been programming indicators and systems in MQL4/5 for over two years now. If you want to automate your strategy or need help with the programming of a system/indicator, don't hesitate to contact me!
    3 products 4 topics
  • Version: 1.3
  • Updated: 3 October 2024

This is the Volume Avarage Weighted Price (VWAP) it's a indicator that shows where is the avarage of the current volumes and the levels at which the price is considered premium, above the second upper band, or discount, under the second lower band, it's also very usefull to use the VWAP level as a target for operations since it's a very liquid level so the price it's attracted to it.

feel free to leave a feedback either positive or negative based on your expereince with this indicator, enjoy the markets!

Reviews 6
Eve55
257
Eve55 2026.01.20 14:17 
 

Thank you

Rich dela Cruz
18
Rich dela Cruz 2024.09.08 04:48 
 

awesome indicator

Truta Petru Lucian
443
Truta Petru Lucian 2024.09.05 07:31 
 

Excellent indicator

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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Session CVD
Riccardo Moreo
5 (1)
Indicators
This is the Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) , it's an indicator that calculates the long and short volumes plotting it then as a line on the chart, the most efficient way to use this indicator is by comparing the CVD line to the current chart and looking at the Divergence beetween the two of them, so that you can identify fake-outs and liquidty sweeps. for example in the picture that i put below you can see that the price has made a lower low but the CVD didn't, that means the volumes didn't suppo
FREE
Active Investment Management
Riccardo Moreo
Experts
AIM – Active Investment Management Overview: AIM is a powerful Expert Advisor tailored for discretionary and semi-automatic traders who require professional-grade tools for precision trade execution and comprehensive risk management. Rather than functioning as a fully autonomous trading robot, AIM enhances the trader's operational workflow with a customizable execution panel and intelligent risk controls. Key Features: Multi-Instrument Compatibility: AIM supports all symbols available from th
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Eve55
257
Eve55 2026.01.20 14:17 
 

Thank you

Kedrov
1281
Kedrov 2025.05.15 12:09 
 

Просмотрел штук 40 VWAP в разных исполнениях. Но ни в одном не нашел коррекции по временной зоне по GMT – такое впечатление, что все брокеры работают в одной зоне. Странно!

Dezss
106
Dezss 2025.02.07 12:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

6blaventure
14
6blaventure 2024.09.21 13:44 
 

A mes yeux indicateur efficace et précieux pour prise de position et stop. perso, je recommande.

Riccardo Moreo
4881
Reply from developer Riccardo Moreo 2024.09.22 01:22
thank you, glad your enjoing it!
Rich dela Cruz
18
Rich dela Cruz 2024.09.08 04:48 
 

awesome indicator

Riccardo Moreo
4881
Reply from developer Riccardo Moreo 2024.09.10 14:51
thank you!
Truta Petru Lucian
443
Truta Petru Lucian 2024.09.05 07:31 
 

Excellent indicator

Riccardo Moreo
4881
Reply from developer Riccardo Moreo 2024.09.06 03:50
thank you very much, if you have any recommendations to make this indicator better don't hesitate to contact me!
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