Megamax Donchian Pound Yen

Megamax Donchian GBPJPY — Donchian Trend Follower for GBPJPY



IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a GBPJPY H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to GBPJPY H4 or you will see zero trades.



Megamax Donchian GBPJPY is an automated trend-following system for the British Pound vs Japanese Yen (GBPJPY) on the H4 timeframe. It waits for a confirmed breakout of the Donchian channel, then rides the move with an ATR trailing stop and a hard stop-loss on every trade. It is long-only by default — GBPJPY's most robust historical edge is on the buy side. There is no grid and no martingale: one position at a time, each with a clear, fixed risk. This EA belongs to the same Megamax Donchian family as the USDJPY version, tuned to GBPJPY's volatility.



REAL-FEED BACKTEST (Dukascopy-derived M1 data, MT5 Strategy Tester, $10k): GBPJPY H4 2017-2026 returned +875% with Profit Factor 1.42, equity drawdown 9.5% and 256 trades. Year by year the system is positive in 8 of 9 years with a worst year of only about -6% and no blow-up. These are historical backtests on one broker's feed, not a live track record.



This is a tool. It does not promise profit. Trend-following systems have a low win rate by nature and endure long stretches of small losses while waiting for a trend. Please read the whole description and size your risk before using it on a live account.





HOW IT WORKS



1) Entry — Confirmed Donchian breakout

The EA tracks the highest high and lowest low of the recent Donchian channel (default 20 H4 bars). A long is taken when price breaks above the channel, filtering marginal pokes through the band so the breakout must be decisive.



2) Direction — Long-only by default

Only long breakouts are taken by default, matching GBPJPY's historically robust buy-side edge. Short can be enabled, but the tested, recommended profile is long-only.



3) Exit — ATR trailing stop + hard stop, no fixed target

There is no fixed take-profit. A hard stop-loss is placed at SL_ATR × ATR on entry, and a trailing stop at Trail_ATR × ATR follows the move as it advances, locking in more of the trend while leaving room for normal volatility. A maximum holding period (HoldBars) closes stale positions that never trend.



4) Position sizing

Lots are sized from a risk percentage of balance against the stop distance, with a hard maximum-lot cap. Tick-value-based sizing keeps the math correct across account currencies and brokers.





BUILT-IN PROTECTION & MONITORING

- Hard stop-loss on every trade — risk is always defined

- Maximum holding period to retire trades that stall

- Daily-loss and consecutive-loss safety guards

- On-chart dashboard: balance, equity, margin level, P&L, win rate, current drawdown and spread

- Push and email notifications for opens, closes and margin warnings





RECOMMENDED SETUP

- Symbol: GBPJPY (the EA auto-detects your broker's suffix, e.g. GBPJPYm)

- Timeframe: H4

- Account: a standard or cent account; tick-value sizing adapts to your account currency

- Leverage: 1:100 or higher is comfortable

- VPS or an always-on PC is recommended so the EA runs around the clock

- Default profile is long-only, RiskPercent moderate. Lower RiskPercent for a calmer equity curve.





KEY INPUTS

- TradeTF: working timeframe (default H4)

- N_Channel: Donchian breakout channel length (bars)

- SL_ATR: hard stop distance (ATR multiple)

- Trail_ATR: trailing stop distance (ATR multiple)

- HoldBars: maximum holding period (bars)

- ATR_Period: ATR period

- AllowBuy / AllowSell: enable long / short (default long-only)

- RiskPercent / MaxLot / FixedLot: position sizing and caps

- AllowCent: support for cent accounts





IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE

This product is a software tool for automated order execution. It is not investment advice and does not manage your funds. No trading system can guarantee profit, and past performance — including any backtest — does not guarantee future results. Trend-following systems have a low win rate by nature and can suffer extended drawdowns during ranging markets. GBPJPY is a volatile cross and can gap. Always test on a demo account first, start with conservative risk, and only trade with money you can afford to lose.





SUPPORT

Please use the built-in chat for questions. Updates and improvements are published through the Market and delivered to you automatically.

