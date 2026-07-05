ICT Killzones and Liquidity Levels

ICT Killzones and Liquidity Levels is a clean chart tool that marks the main ICT killzones and key liquidity levels directly on your chart. It is designed for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts and ICT-style price action and want a simple, non-repainting reference on the chart.

The indicator draws the Asian, London, New York and London Close killzones as boxes based on the session high and low. A vertical line marks the start of each killzone for the current day, so you can see when each session begins. Killzone times are based on the GMT+2/+3 broker server time used by most brokers, and a summer/winter GMT input lets you align the times with any broker, including GMT0 and other offsets.

It also plots key liquidity levels: the previous day high and low (PDH/PDL) and the previous week high and low (PWH/PWL). High levels are labeled as BSL (buy side liquidity) and low levels as SSL (sell side liquidity), which helps you read where resting liquidity may sit above and below price. All levels use confirmed closed values, so they do not repaint.

A small on-chart panel lets you toggle the killzones, the previous day levels and the previous week levels on or off with a single click, keeping your chart clean.

Features

  • Asian, London, New York and London Close killzones as session boxes
  • Vertical line at the start of each killzone for the current day
  • Summer/winter broker GMT input for correct session times on any broker
  • Previous day high/low (PDH/PDL) with BSL/SSL labels
  • Previous week high/low (PWH/PWL) with BSL/SSL labels
  • Non-repainting levels based on confirmed values
  • On-chart panel to show or hide each group
  • Adjustable colors, line style and panel position
  • Lightweight, works on Forex, metals, indices and other symbols

This indicator is an analysis and chart-marking tool. It does not send trade signals and does not place orders. All trading decisions remain with the trader.


The free killzones and liquidity levels above are your map.

They don't call the setup for you — the paid indicator does.


Upgrade — Killzone Liquidity Pro

The free killzones and liquidity levels above are your map.
Killzone Liquidity Pro watches that map for you and signs the setup — three things the free version can't do:

  • Sweep-and-reclaim signs on the levels that matter — PDH/PDL, PWH/PWL and every session's high/low, printed on the entry bar, non-repaint.
  • Choose how a sweep is confirmed — three selectable confirmation methods, tuned to your style.
  • Higher-timeframe sweep detection — judge sweeps on a higher timeframe (e.g. H1) while you execute on M5.

Plus session-gated alerts that name the session, 4-channel (popup / sound / push / mail), DLL-free.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187439


ICT Mtf CRT — Signals and Setup Zones:

- Multi-timeframe CRT sweep & reclaim signals, read on closed candles (non-repaint)

- A bias engine that tracks the CRT origin and structure flips

- OB / FVG / iFVG entry zones drawn automatically inside the CRT range

- Built to work directly on top of the killzones and liquidity this free tool shows


https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/184397

Recommended products
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
4.5 (2)
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.88 (24)
Indicators
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
RM Sync Master
Mohammadreza Mahdi Mavaddat
5 (1)
Indicators
IF YOU FIND THIS TOOL HELPFUL, PLEASE LEAVE A 5-STAR RATING & REVIEW! Your feedback helps us maintain and update this FREE tool for the trading community. ================================================================= RM Sync Master - Ultimate Multi-Chart & Multi-Timeframe Sync Utility ================================================================= RM Sync Master is a powerful chart synchronization utility for MetaTrader designed to link and synchronize multiple charts instantly. Align
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
3 (1)
Indicators
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
High and low points for MetaTrader 5 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
Indicators
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA. High and Low Points is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT approach, are treated as liquidity zones, while in classical technical analysis they serve as potential support and resistance levels. Indicator settings: •
FREE
Haven Key Levels PDH PDL
Maksim Tarutin
4.91 (11)
Indicators
The   "Haven Key Levels PDH PDL"   indicator helps traders visualize key levels on the chart. It automatically marks the following levels: DO (Daily Open)   — the daily open level. NYM (New York Midnight)   — the New York midnight level. PDH (Previous Day High)   — the previous day's high. PDL (Previous Day Low)   — the previous day's low. WO (Weekly Open)   — the weekly open level. MO (Monthly Open)   — the monthly open level. PWH (Previous Week High)   — the previous week's high. PWL (Previou
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
TradeQL
Abdiel Aviles Jimenez
Indicators
The TradeQL Indicator is a customizable tool that highlights specific trading patterns on candlestick charts. Users can define patterns through TradeQL queries, which the indicator then applies to the chart, visually representing matches and captured groups. Ideal for identifying complex trade setups in real-time. TradeQL queries are specified using the TradeQL Language. See https://github.com/abdielou/tradeql for more details. This language is expressed as a regular expression. The language al
FREE
Easy Correlations Indicator
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
Indicators
Easy Correlations Indicator The Easy Correlations Indicator is designed to help traders analyze the relationship between two correlated instruments. By monitoring the distance between their Relative Strength Index (RSI) values, the indicator highlights situations where one instrument has moved significantly further than the other. This creates potential trading opportunities: Sell the stronger instrument (overstretched RSI) Buy the weaker instrument (lagging RSI) Because the positions are opened
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
4 (2)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
4 (4)
Indicators
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Daily Levels Indicator
Aissam Atti
5 (1)
Indicators
# DAILY SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE LEVELS - SEO OPTIMIZED DESCRIPTION ## SHORT DESCRIPTION (160 characters max) ``` Free pivot points indicator with daily support resistance levels for MT5. Perfect for intraday forex day trading and scalping strategies. ``` **Character count:** 159 **Keywords included:** pivot points, support, resistance, MT5, forex, day trading, scalping, free --- ## FULL DESCRIPTION (HTML Formatted for MQL5) ### Main Title **Daily Support and Resistance Levels - Free Pivot
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (44)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
RC Hour Interval Lines MT5
Francisco Rayol
Indicators
The Rayol Code Hour Interval Lines indicator was  designed to assist your trading experience.  It  draws the range of hours chosen by the user directly on the chart, so that it enables traders to visualize price movements during their preferred trading hours, providing  traders a more comprehensive view of price movements and market dynamics. This indicator allows the user to choose not only the Broker's time, but also the Local time. This way, the user no longer needs to calculate local time in
FREE
Midpoint Magnet
Alexey Nazarov
Indicators
Midpoint Magnet MT5 — Precision Equilibrium Indicator (SMC / ICT) Midpoint Magnet MT5 is a professional automation tool for traders working with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT methodology. The indicator automatically detects institutional order flow imbalances (FVG — Fair Value Gap), identifies the true start of an impulse using a strict fractal algorithm, and plots a dynamic 50% level (Equilibrium) that acts as a powerful magnet for price. Key advantages of Midpoint Magnet: True Multi-Time
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ
JETINVEST
4.41 (22)
Indicators
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ is an indicator that traces the support and resistance lines of the day using Fibonacci rates. This spectacular indicator creates up to 7 levels of support and resistance through Pivot Point using Fibonacci rates. It is fantastic how the prices respect each level of this support and resistance, where it is possible to perceive possible entry/exit points of an operation. Features Up to 7 levels of support and 7 levels of resistance Set the colors of the levels individually
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Indicators
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Expansoes M
Marcus Vinicius Da Silva Miranda
Indicators
The M Extensions are variations of the Golden Ratio (Fibonacci Sequence). It is the World's first technique developed for Candle Projections. Advantages: Easy to plot. Candle anchoring; High and accurate precision as support and resistance; Excellent Risk x Return ratio; Works in any timeframe; Works in any asset / market.   The M Extensions are classified into: M0: Zero point (starting candle) RC: Initial candle control region M1: Extension region 1 M2: Extension region 2 M3: Extension regi
FREE
PZ Pivot Points MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.91 (22)
Indicators
This indicator displays pivot points in the chart, including historical vales, and supports many calculation modes for Pivot Points and S/R levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] It plots historical levels for backtesting purposes It allows you to select the reference timeframe It implements different Pivot Point calculation modes It implements different SR calculation modes It implements customizable colors and sizes Calculation Mod
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
3.86 (7)
Indicators
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.86 (7)
Indicators
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
RiskCockpit Prop Firm Risk and Lot Sizer
Sayed Javad Razavi Ebrahimi
Indicators
RiskCockpit - real-time risk advisor for prop-firm and funded accounts (FundedNext, FTMO, E8, The5ers, MyFundedFX) and personal/demo accounts. It is an INDICATOR (an advisor): it shows and proposes; it never opens, modifies or closes a trade. THE PROBLEM IT SOLVES Funded accounts are rarely lost to a bad strategy - they are lost to a single careless click: one lot too big, a stop-loss left off, a trade inside a news window, a daily-loss line crossed by accident. The rules sit in a PDF; your ris
FREE
Smart ZigZag Signal Statistics Monitor
Mykhailo Karpiuk
Indicators
ENGLISH VERSION (FREE INDICATOR) Smart ZigZag Signal & Statistics Monitor – FREE Multi‑Timeframe Indicator Free automated trading signals based on ZigZag peak ratios, live trade tracking, win/loss statistics, and one‑click signal inversion – designed to work with the commercial Smart Logic Executor PRO EA. This indicator is completely FREE.   Use it standalone or as a signal source for the paid Expert Advisor   Smart Logic Executor PRO   (sold separately). Key Features   6 Adjustable Ran
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicators
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.15 (13)
Indicators
Welcome to our Price Wave Pattern MT5 --(ABCD Pattern)-- The ABCD pattern is a powerful and widely used trading pattern in the world of technical analysis. It is a harmonic price pattern that traders use to identify potential buy and sell opportunities in the market. With the ABCD pattern, traders can anticipate potential price movements and make informed decisions on when to enter and exit trades. Send me a  Message and Get A Free Gift : ABCD  Symbol Scanner Dashboard! EA Version:    Price W
FREE
Candle Countdown MT5
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
Candle Countdown — Accurate Time to Close for MT5 Candle Countdown is a simple and precise tool that shows the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. When your entry depends on the candle close, even a few seconds matter. This indicator helps you see the exact time and make decisions without rushing or guessing. An indicator for precise control over candle closing time. The indicator displays: time remaining until candle close current server time spread Stop Level
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.33 (3)
Indicators
RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Technical Strategy 1. How the Indicator Works Combines the classic RSI with automatic detection of ABCD harmonic patterns . Key Components Standard RSI (adjustable period) Peak and Trough Markers (arrows) ABCD Patterns (green/red lines) Overbought (70) and Oversold (30) Filters 2. MT5 Setup period = 14 ; // RSI period size = 4 ; // Maximum pattern size OverBought = 70 ; // Overbought level OverSold = 30 ; // Oversold level Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // Confirmation filte
FREE
BKT Pro Tooco SR
Khac Thanh Bui
Indicators
BKT Pro Tooco A multi-method support and resistance toolkit for MetaTrader 5 that detects swing levels in real time using four selectable detection algorithms, without repainting confirmed signals. BKT Pro Tooco is a support and resistance indicator for MetaTrader 5, built to serve traders who require reliable zone detection across multiple market structures. The indicator offers four independent detection methods, allowing traders to match the algorithm to their preferred trading style, whether
FREE
Multi indicator divergence MT5
Jan Flodin
4.8 (44)
Indicators
The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies both regular and hidden divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my Supply Demand indicator and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. The optimal scenario is if it
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (17)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
More from author
ICT Killzones and Liquidity Levels Pro
Takanobu Sugasawa
Indicators
Know the moment session liquidity is taken — and get a clean, non-repainting sign the instant price reclaims it. This tool draws the four session killzones (Asian, London, New York, London Close) and plots three families of resting liquidity: previous day high/low (PDH/PDL), previous week high/low (PWH/PWL), and every session's high/low. When a level is swept inside a session and price reclaims it, a buy/sell sign prints on the next bar, and an alert names the level, the price, and the session.
ICT Mtf CRT Signals and Setup Zones
Takanobu Sugasawa
5 (1)
Indicators
ICT Mtf CRT Signals and Setup Zones A tool that detects setup patterns built on higher-timeframe CRT (Candle Range Theory): the two-candle sweep-and-reclaim pattern that takes liquidity, closes back inside the range, and leaves the opposite side untouched as a defined target. Sweep, reclaim, target — the whole CRT story on one chart: higher- timeframe direction, the untouched target level, and execution- timeframe entry zones (Order Block / FVG / inverse FVG) generated inside the manipulation ca
Prop Firm Daily Drawdown Guard MT5
Takanobu Sugasawa
Experts
Your daily drawdown — recorded, watched and capped. The numbers that get prop traders failed, on one panel. Prop Firm Daily Drawdown Guard is a daily drawdown journal and account protection utility. For every trading day it records the numbers that decide a funded account's survival — worst floating loss, daily loss, intraday equity drawdown, total and trailing drawdown — and it can close all positions once when a limit is hit. What it does: • Whole-account monitoring (all symbols, all magic num
CRT Setup Scanner Multi Symbol MT5
Takanobu Sugasawa
Indicators
CRT Setup Scanner watches your whole watchlist — up to 15 symbols across up to three timeframes — for the strict 2-candle CRT (Candle Range Theory) condition: one candle defines the range, the next sweeps its low (or high) and closes back inside, leaving the opposite extreme unconsumed as a target. Stop flipping through charts to find the setup. The scanner finds it; you work it. What it does Every few seconds it re-checks the last two closed candles of every symbol/timeframe pair and shows the
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review