Forex17 Bollinger Channel

This indicator displays only the upper and lower bands of a Bollinger-style volatility channel, without plotting the central moving average. Its primary goal is to provide a clean and flexible volatility envelope, allowing traders to focus on price behavior relative to the channel boundaries, while keeping full control over chart aesthetics and composition.

Unlike traditional Bollinger Bands, where the middle moving average is always displayed, this indicator uses the moving average internally for calculation purposes only. The central line is intentionally hidden to reduce visual clutter and to give the user the freedom to manage the midline separately if desired.

Both the upper and lower bands can be assigned independent colors, enabling clearer visual distinction and better adaptation to different chart themes or personal preferences. Traders who wish to use the traditional Bollinger Bands appearance can easily do so by adding a separate moving average indicator with the same parameters. By matching the period and price source, the user effectively recreates the standard Bollinger structure, while retaining full control over the midline color and style.

At this stage, the indicator is intentionally limited to a Simple Moving Average (SMA) calculated on the Close price. This design choice ensures calculation transparency, consistency, and performance stability. If there is sufficient user interest, support for additional moving average types (such as EMA, WMA, or others) may be considered in future updates.

Key characteristics:

Displays upper and lower volatility bands only
No middle line plotted (calculation-only)
Independent color settings for upper and lower bands
Uses Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Close
Clean, minimalistic chart appearance
Fully configurable period and deviation
Compatible with all symbols and timeframes
Lightweight and performance-optimized

Typical use cases:

Volatility expansion and contraction analysis
Observing price interaction with volatility extremes
Channel-based market structure analysis
Breakout or containment studies
Confluence with price action or external indicators
Custom Bollinger-style setups with user-defined midline appearance

This indicator does not provide trade signals, alerts, or automated decisions. It is a visual analytical tool intended to support discretionary or systematic trading approaches, depending on the user’s methodology.

The indicator is designed to integrate seamlessly into existing workflows, allowing traders to build their own interpretation layers while keeping charts organized, flexible, and visually efficient.

(Translated with AI assistance)


