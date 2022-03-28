Multi city time
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
主要城市的时间。北京时间、东京时间、悉尼时间、惠灵顿时间、纽约时间、法兰克福时间、伦敦时间、迪拜时间。
城市时间可选择开启或者关闭。
点差变色提醒。设置点差提醒点数，例如，设置100点，点差大于100点，文字会变红色。
Time in major cities. Beijing time, Tokyo time, Sydney time, Wellington time, New York time, Frankfurt time, London time, Dubai time.
City time can be turned on or off.
Dot difference color change reminder. Set the point difference reminder points. For example, set 100 points. If the point difference is greater than 100 points, the text will turn red.