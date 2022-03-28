Multi city time

主要城市的时间。北京时间、东京时间、悉尼时间、惠灵顿时间、纽约时间、法兰克福时间、伦敦时间、迪拜时间。

城市时间可选择开启或者关闭。

点差变色提醒。设置点差提醒点数，例如，设置100点，点差大于100点，文字会变红色。

Time in major cities. Beijing time, Tokyo time, Sydney time, Wellington time, New York time, Frankfurt time, London time, Dubai time.

City time can be turned on or off.

Dot difference color change reminder. Set the point difference reminder points. For example, set 100 points. If the point difference is greater than 100 points, the text will turn red.

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Our goal is to empower every trader with their own unique trading system. Indicator - Red-Green Series Ultimate simplicity: Red for uptrend, green for downtrend! It can be used independently or in combination with other indicators. This is a red-green indicator based on the crossover of two moving averages. We have more indicators in store and will be adding them gradually. Friends who make a purchase are kindly requested to contact us after their purchase. In the world of financial trading,
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