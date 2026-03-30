Naked chart MT5
- Utilities
-
Frederic Jacques CollombSPARTACUS©, improuve your trading! Be stronger in the market!
- Version: 1.0
One button. One click. A naked chart.
You've drawn everything. Trend lines, Fibonacci, rectangles, zones, arrows... Your chart looks like a modern art canvas. Beautiful — but you can't see the price anymore.
NAKED CHART solves this in one click.
- Click once → all drawings instantly disappear
- Click again → everything comes back, exactly as you left it
- Indicators are untouched — only your drawings are hidden
- Draggable button — place it wherever you want on the chart
No settings. No complexity. Just a button that changes everything.
"Sometimes the cleanest chart is the most powerful one."
— SPARTACUS©2026