Naked chart MT5

One button. One click. A naked chart.

MT4 version

You've drawn everything. Trend lines, Fibonacci, rectangles, zones, arrows... Your chart looks like a modern art canvas. Beautiful — but you can't see the price anymore.

NAKED CHART solves this in one click.

  • Click once → all drawings instantly disappear
  • Click again → everything comes back, exactly as you left it
  • Indicators are untouched — only your drawings are hidden
  • Draggable button — place it wherever you want on the chart

No settings. No complexity. Just a button that changes everything.

"Sometimes the cleanest chart is the most powerful one."
SPARTACUS©2026


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