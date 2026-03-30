Naked chart MT5

One button. One click. A naked chart.

MT4 version



You've drawn everything. Trend lines, Fibonacci, rectangles, zones, arrows... Your chart looks like a modern art canvas. Beautiful — but you can't see the price anymore.

NAKED CHART solves this in one click.

Click once → all drawings instantly disappear

→ all drawings instantly disappear Click again → everything comes back, exactly as you left it

→ everything comes back, exactly as you left it Indicators are untouched — only your drawings are hidden

— only your drawings are hidden Draggable button — place it wherever you want on the chart

No settings. No complexity. Just a button that changes everything.

"Sometimes the cleanest chart is the most powerful one."

— SPARTACUS©2026