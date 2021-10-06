RandomChoice

5

Expert capable of generating profit by opening positions randomly. Shows good results in long-term trading – on timeframes from H12.


Features

  • Fully automatic mode is available.
  • Positions are opened randomly.
  • Martingale is applied – if the previous position closed with a loss, the current one is opened with a volume that compensates for that loss.


Parameters

  • Mode – Expert's operating mode:
    • Automatic – automated (recommended);
    • Manual – manual.

In automatic mode, the Expert does not require any parameter changes. The values for the parameters used in automatic mode are shown in square brackets below. When operating in manual mode, the parameter values must be set independently.

Parameters for manual operation of the Expert:

  • Magic Number [181144] – Expert's identifier;
  • Max. period of "life" of the position (candles) [7] – the maximum period of “life” of a position (in candles). In automatic mode, it depends on the chart timeframe on which the Expert is launched;
  • Take Profit multiplier [4] – Take Profit multiplier. The Expert independently calculates Take Profit for each position. This parameter can multiply the calculated Take Profit level determined by the Expert;
  • Max. percentage of losses per trade (from Equity) [1] – the percentage of allowable losses on a position (from Equity). Used in calculating Stop Loss;
  • Max. spread (points) [15] – the maximum allowable spread (in points). Positions will not open if the spread exceeds this value;
  • Lot [0.01] – position volume;
  • Deviation (points) [20] – the maximum acceptable deviation from the requested price (in points);
  • Enable Lot depending on Equity [Yes] – activates the calculation of position volume based on the amount of funds in the account (Equity). Yes – position volume is calculated depending on Equity. No – a constant volume equal to the value of the Lot parameter is used;
  • Enable Trailing Stop [Yes] – activates a simple trailing stop – moving the protective order (Stop Loss) following the currency pair price at the distance specified in the Trailing Stop points parameter;
  • Trailing Stop points [50] – the distance at which Stop Loss follows the currency pair price when the trailing stop is activated (Enable Trailing Stop = Yes).


Recommendations

  • Symbol: EURUSD
  • Chart period: H12
  • Expert operating mode: Automatic
  • Deposit: starting from $500


Risk Warning

Trading in instruments using leverage involves a high level of risk. You must clearly understand that no one and nothing can guarantee you any specific financial results – this is simply impossible. Do not risk more than you can afford to lose. Do not start trading if you do not fully understand the actual extent of losses and the risks you are exposed to.


Reviews 1
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
12352
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos 2023.12.26 14:07 
 

Excelente

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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
12352
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos 2023.12.26 14:07 
 

Excelente

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