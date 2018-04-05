Robo davi I

Robô Davi I by Êxodo Capital is a professional system for traders created for the MT5 platform and optimized to work with MINI FUTURE INDEX (WIN) at B3 in BRAZIL.





The system uses bias algorithms. After identifying the trend, the position is opened and the robot conducts the trade through a trailing stop that will be driven by the 13-period average. Maximum GAIN of 2200 pts.













Main features

Our setup has the option to use martingale, the EA has the option to customize.

Presentation in the graph of the trend calculated by the algorithm

Works on 1 minute timeframe.

Configurable opening hours.

Trailing Stop configurable by averages.

Average profit in the month 50% depending on risk analysis.

Stop 350 pts or 500 pts.

Gain 2200 pts.

Breakeven 300 pts.

Opening hours: 09:05h to 12:31h or 16:31h.

Always change active WIN + LETTER + YEAR in config









After you buy the EA, be sure to write me to add you to a private group, in the group we send you market overview, configuration files and additional detailed instructions.





If necessary, I am available to help each buyer to install and configure the consultant.





If you have never used EAs before, I will show you and teach you how to use it.