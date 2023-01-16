Gold Market Scalper
- Experts
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- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 16 January 2023
- Activations: 5
GOLD MARKET SCALPER is a hybrid scalping robot on hedge accounts. If you like when your robot is in constant trading and at the same time you feel that you have full control then this robot is perfect for you! No more psychological exhaustion when in manual trading after trade opening the market price goes opposite way and you feel tired of constant drawdowns. This robot trades both directions at the same time and you won't be bothered anymore which direction price moves. Remember how exhausting is when your hard earned 50 profit pips go back and in the end hit SL? No more! You will be waiting for these kind of moves because these are the best trading conditions for GOLD MARKET SCALPER. It works in all market conditions on 15 min timeframe. The robot opens trades on both directions with SL and TP for each trade. It closes all the open trades and terminates itself when it reaches account equity + 2% or any other percentage value what you put in (The new equity value has to be entered every time manually).
In simple words: You have $1000 in your mt5 account and you want to earn $20 to transfer to your bank account? You set up the robot and when it will reach your account equity of $1020, the robot will close all the trades and it will terminate itself. Such profit normally takes few hours till 1 day and trading this way you will feel much more in control and won't be exhausted of chasing the market prices.
Example: Account size = $15000 - New value to input = 10300
Features:
Built in automatic lot size for peace of mind (Example: $10000 – 0.1 lots each trade; $100000 – 1 lots)
Manually adjustable risk size for each trade if you chose to have bigger or smaller risk
Manually adjustable trading time
Emergency Equity Stop out (Account Equity value could be set for an emergency stop out where all trades will be closed and EA terminated)
Forward testing: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1814400
About me: