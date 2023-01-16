GOLD MARKET SCALPER is a hybrid scalping robot on hedge accounts. If you like when your robot is in constant trading and at the same time you feel that you have full control then this robot is perfect for you! No more psychological exhaustion when in manual trading after trade opening the market price goes opposite way and you feel tired of constant drawdowns. This robot trades both directions at the same time and you won't be bothered anymore which direction price moves. Remember how exhausting is when your hard earned 50 profit pips go back and in the end hit SL? No more! You will be waiting for these kind of moves because these are the best trading conditions for GOLD MARKET SCALPER. It works in all market conditions on 15 min timeframe. The robot opens trades on both directions with SL and TP for each trade. It closes all the open trades and terminates itself when it reaches account equity + 2% or any other percentage value what you put in (The new equity value has to be entered every time manually). In simple words: You have $1000 in your mt5 account and you want to earn $20 to transfer to your bank account? You set up the robot and when it will reach your account equity of $1020, the robot will close all the trades and it will terminate itself. Such profit normally takes few hours till 1 day and trading this way you will feel much more in control and won't be exhausted of chasing the market prices. Recommended Settings :

Account size - $1000 = 0.01 lots per trade and New Equity value $1020 - $1030

Account size - $5000 = 0.05 lots per trade and New Equity value $5100 - $5150

Account size - $10000 = 0.1 lots per trade and New Equity value $10200 - $10300



PLEASE NOTE: THE NEW EQUITY VALUE IS YOUR STARTING ACCOUNT BALANCE BEFORE ANY TRADE HAS BEEN OPENNED + YOUR NEW DESIRED ACCOUNT VALUE AFTER ALL THE TRADES HAVE BEEN CLOSED. After back and forward testing it works best when the new value is Account Balance + 2%. Example: Account size = $10000 - New value to input = 10200

Example: Account size = $100000 - New value to input = 102000

Example: Account size = $5000 - New value to input = 5100

Example: Account size = $15000 - New value to input = 10300



The Robot needs attaching to chart again every time after it closed all the trades. This is to have more control as there are many different market conditions with high impact news. I prefer not to run this robot during high impact news or speeches to avoid unnecessary drawdown. When there is high impact news I close all the running trades 1 hour before news or if the robot have closed all the trades a few hours before the news, I start again only after the news. This is how I prefer but you have your own choice. I have stress tested the robot and it seems it gives a better results when there are no trades running at high impact news times.

It doesn’t need doing any optimization and there is built in automatic lot size. The robot is suitable for an accounts $1000 and larger.



Features:

Built in automatic lot size for peace of mind (Example: $10000 – 0.1 lots each trade; $100000 – 1 lots)

Manually adjustable risk size for each trade if you chose to have bigger or smaller risk

Manually adjustable trading time Emergency Equity Stop out (Account Equity value could be set for an emergency stop out where all trades will be closed and EA terminated)





Forward testing: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1814400

About me:

I have more the 15 years of trading experience and I’ve seen for myself all the trading difficulties in the learning process. I’ve been trading in one of the largest social trading platforms with more than 1000 followers and achieved 1st place between around 20k traders. Since then I’ve moved to more robot trading but I still have a passion for trading but nowadays trading for myself only. Thank you and enjoy the robot!



