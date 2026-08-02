Winning Strategy Pro

Winning Strategy Pro is a professional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD M5.

It uses a unique algorithm combining multiple technical confirmations for high-probability entries with strict risk management.

KEY FEATURES:
- Smart price level detection
- Multiple entry confirmation filters
- Flexible Money Management (Fixed or % Risk)
- Daily protection (loss/profit limits, max trades)
- Trading time filter
- Email & Push notifications
- Visual trading zones on chart
- Real-time info panel

PROTECTION:
- 10 activations included
- Hardware-bound licensing

RECOMMENDED:
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M5
- Min Deposit: $500
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4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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