Trinity Multi Asset Trend

TRINITY TREND — One EA, Three Trend Markets (Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDJPY)



IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD H4 (the EA trades all three markets from this one chart) chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD H4 (the EA trades all three markets from this one chart) or you will see zero trades.



TRINITY TREND is a single Expert Advisor that trades a low-correlation portfolio of three markets at once from one chart: Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Ethereum (ETHUSD) and USDJPY. It is a pure trend follower on each one: it waits for a confirmed breakout of the Donchian channel in the direction of the longer-term trend, then rides the move with an ATR trailing stop and no fixed take-profit. There is no grid and no martingale — one position per symbol, each with a hard stop-loss. Attach it to ONE chart; the EA selects every listed symbol that exists on your broker and trades them independently. Missing symbols are skipped safely.



RISK WARNING FIRST: As of v2.38 the default Run-Mode is STANDARD. Our own 100% real-tick verification (section below) found that the previous Ultra default was the only losing tier and reached drawdowns far deeper than the long-window figures suggest, so we changed the default and publish those measurements openly. Standard is the everyday recommendation; Defensive if capital preservation comes first; Aggressive and Ultra are for experienced traders who accept the measured drawdowns below. All backtests below are historical, not a live track record.



FOUR RISK TIERS — ONE DROPDOWN, SAME SIGNALS, RISK SCALES (MT5 Strategy Tester, every-tick model over broker-modelled history — genuine tick-by-tick data does not exist this far back; three-market portfolio BTCUSD + ETHUSD + USDJPY H4, 2019.01.01-2026.06.28, v2.38, $10,000, single account):

- Defensive: +263% / Profit Factor 2.00 / equity drawdown 12.5%

- Standard: +1,021% / Profit Factor 1.91 / equity drawdown 14.1%

- Aggressive (recommended): +3,943% / Profit Factor 1.77 / equity drawdown 22.6%

- Ultra (selectable, no longer the default): +14,396% / Profit Factor 1.93 / equity drawdown 14.6%



Read that table carefully: on tester-modelled ticks Ultra looks like the strongest tier of the four. The real-tick section below shows what the very same setting did on genuine tick data — that gap is the whole reason we re-measured.



Every tier trades the identical signals across all three legs; only position-sizing risk scales. A note on the drawdown figures: because this is a diversified three-leg portfolio, the ABSOLUTE worst-case equity drawdown stays low (~12-20% even at Ultra, where it is just 14.4%). The RELATIVE drawdown (peak-to-trough %) climbs at the higher tiers — up to ~69% at Ultra — because the account compounds so hugely that a normal pullback is a large percentage of a much larger peak. We disclose both honestly so you can judge the risk for yourself.



100% REAL-TICK VERIFICATION (2026) — READ THIS BEFORE CHOOSING A TIER: Brokers only keep genuine tick-by-tick history for the most recent months, so a multi-year 100% real-tick backtest is structurally impossible at any broker; the long-window figures above are always tester-modelled. On the longest window where 100% real ticks exist for all three legs (Exness, 2026.01-2026.08, $10,000), the four tiers measured — every tier trades the identical 38 trades, only position size changes:

- Defensive x0.5: +$397 / Profit Factor 1.34 / equity drawdown 6.4%

- Standard x1: +$657 / Profit Factor 1.25 / equity drawdown 12.9%

- Aggressive x2: +$1,258 / Profit Factor 1.22 / equity drawdown 24.0%

- Ultra x12: -$2,227 / Profit Factor 0.93 / equity drawdown 75.3%

A second broker's independent real-tick window (Capital Point, 2026.04-2026.08) confirmed it: Ultra -$723, Profit Factor 0.95, equity drawdown 56.6%. Two conclusions we act on: real-tick drawdowns run materially deeper than the long-window figures at every tier, and Ultra was the only losing tier — which is why v2.38 moved the default from Ultra to Standard. We publish this measurement precisely because it is less flattering than the long-window backtest: it is closer to what you will experience live.



This is a tool. It does not promise profit. Automated trend-following endures long stretches of small losses while waiting for a trend, and crypto is highly volatile and can gap. Please read the whole description, start on the tier that fits you, and size your risk before using it on a live account.





WHY THREE MARKETS

Each leg trades the same trend logic, yet the three markets move almost independently of each other (measured daily-return correlation BTC/ETH 0.07, BTC/JPY -0.01, ETH/JPY 0.00). Combining near-uncorrelated positive-expectancy streams lowers the blended absolute drawdown below that of any single leg, while keeping returns driven by whichever market is trending. You get crypto upside plus an FX leg that tends to work when crypto is quiet.





HOW IT WORKS (applied per symbol)



1) Entry — Confirmed Donchian breakout

For each market the EA tracks the highest high and lowest low of its Donchian channel (defaults: BTC 20 bars, ETH 15 bars, USDJPY 40 bars on H4). A trade is taken only when price breaks beyond the channel by a confirmation buffer measured in ATR, filtering marginal pokes through the band.



2) Trend filter — Trade with the slope

Entries are taken only in the direction of the SMA200 slope. Rising average → look for long breakouts; falling average → short breakouts. The crypto legs trade both directions; the USDJPY leg is long-only by default, matching its historically robust profile.



3) Exit — ATR trailing stop, no fixed target

There is no fixed take-profit. The ATR-multiple distance (per symbol) serves as both the initial hard stop and the trailing stop: as price advances the stop follows, locking in more of the move while leaving room for normal volatility. A position closes only when price retraces by the trailing distance.



4) Position sizing per leg

Each leg is sized from its own risk percentage of balance against its stop distance, with a hard maximum-lot cap, so you control the allocation weight of each market. The Run-Mode dropdown scales all three legs together while keeping their relative weights (a Bitcoin-led, diversified blend).





RUN-MODE: ONE DROPDOWN FOR RISK

TRINITY TREND includes a Run-Mode selector with four settings — the numbers for each are in the table above:

- Defensive: lowest risk and drawdown, for capital preservation

- Standard: the original balanced profile

- Aggressive: our recommended growth setting — strong return at a moderate drawdown

- Ultra: maximum risk, deepest drawdown — in our 2026 real-tick verification it was the only losing tier; select it only if you have read that section and accept it

Because risk and reward scale proportionally, you choose the profile that fits your account and temperament from a single input. Existing users who prefer the previous behaviour should select the Standard preset.





BUILT-IN PROTECTION & MONITORING

- Economic-calendar news avoidance: pauses new entries around high-impact events (built-in MetaTrader calendar; no external connection required)

- Daily-loss stop and consecutive-loss safety guards

- Weekend close option

- On-chart dashboard: balance, equity, margin level, today / week / month / all-time P&L, win rate, longest win/loss streak, current drawdown, spread, per-symbol position state, and the next high-impact event

- Push and email notifications for opens, closes and margin warnings





IMPORTANT — HOW TO TEST IT

The MetaTrader Strategy Tester runs ONE symbol at a time, so a tester run shows only the leg whose chart symbol you selected (e.g. attach to BTCUSD to verify the Bitcoin leg). The full three-market diversification only appears on a LIVE or demo account where all three symbols are available in Market Watch. Test each leg separately in the tester, then run the single EA on one chart of a multi-asset account to get the portfolio.





RECOMMENDED SETUP

- Attach to ONE chart (BTCUSD H4 is a good primary). The EA trades all three listed symbols automatically.

- Symbols: BTCUSD, ETHUSD, USDJPY — the EA auto-detects your broker's suffix (e.g. BTCUSDm). Symbols you do not have are skipped.

- Timeframe: H4 (default working timeframe)

- Account: enough balance for crypto contract sizes and volatility; a single account runs all three legs (concentrated, so relative drawdown is higher than splitting across accounts)

- Leverage: 1:100 or higher is comfortable; confirm your broker's crypto leverage

- VPS or an always-on PC recommended so the EA runs around the clock

- Default Run-Mode is Standard (also our recommendation). Choose Defensive if low drawdown comes first; use Aggressive or Ultra only if you accept the drawdowns measured in the real-tick verification section.





KEY INPUTS

- RunMode: Defensive / Standard / Aggressive / Ultra (default Standard)

- SymbolList: the markets to trade (broker suffix auto-detected)

- ChannelList: Donchian breakout length per symbol

- ATRMultList: trailing and initial stop distance per symbol (ATR multiple)

- ShortList: enable short per symbol (1/0)

- RiskList: risk percent (allocation weight) per symbol

- MaxLot: hard lot cap per order

- ATRPeriod, BreakMargin: ATR period and breakout confirmation buffer

- UseTrendFilter, TrendSMA, TrendSlopeBars: trend-direction filter

- UseOverextFilter, MaxExtATR: skip entries too far from the mean

- Slippage: maximum slippage (wider for crypto)

- News filter, weekend-close and notification settings





IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE

This product is a software tool for automated order execution. It is not investment advice and does not manage your funds. No trading system can guarantee profit, and past performance — including any backtest — does not guarantee future results. Trend-following systems have a low win rate by nature and can suffer extended drawdowns during ranging markets; running three markets on a single account concentrates risk, and crypto is highly volatile and can gap. The Ultra tier is intentionally aggressive: in our 2026 100% real-tick verification it was the only losing tier (Profit Factor 0.93, equity drawdown 75.3%), which is why v2.38 moved the default to Standard. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.





SUPPORT

Please use the built-in chat for questions. Updates and improvements are published through the Market and delivered to you automatically.

