Indominous auto NASDAQ scalper

This Expert Advisor is simply an automated strategy that will do no miracle. It is just what it is supposed to be as a consistent good strategy.

It makes no overtrade, no martingale, no grid, it will just trade 1 position at a time when the condition is met with desired risk per trade and return greater than the risk.

About the strategy: It is a scalper strategy made for NASDAQ that tries to get a piece of the intraday movement. It will trade just once or twice a day.

settings: >>Install it on USATEC | NASDAQ 100 Cash Index . Any time frame (M2 if you want a closer view).

>>Just set the risk per trade you are comfortable with. This means the percentage of you balance you are willing to risck at one single position.

>>Set the opening hour equivalent from your broker time with the The NASDAQ Stock Exchange opening : Monday through Friday from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm. You will need to specify just the opening hour. So let's say for example that your brooker is situated in England (5 hours ahead of New York: 9:30 NY = 14:30 in England), So you just set the input opening hour to 14. That is it, don’t mind the minutes.

>>It’s not mandatory to install the Indominous Nasdaq scalper on a VPS, as it will not work 24 hours. It will start looking for a setup only after the U.S market opening, so you can turn on your MT5 5 minutes earlier and let it run till the comment “Done for today” shows in the up left corner on your chart. The E.A is allowed to do the maximum of 1 full take profit trade or 2 stop loss trades per day(breakevens are not counted) After that, the comment “Done for today” will show up and you can turn off your MT5 . But ATTENTION, once you close your MT5 which the bot are installed, don't open it again in the same day as it will reset the count of operations done and will start looking for setups again.It sounds good, however it is not recommended as the best setups are the ones right after the opening time as the strategy is developed around high volatility situations. Being that said, the use of VPS would be more convenient to avoid unwanted mistakes.

This is my life work, I will keep learning and updating this E.A whenever an evolution occurs. Feel free to ask me any question and I will be glad to help.