WPR with 2 Moving Averages mt

Crypto_Forex Indicator "WPR with 2 Moving Averages" for MT4, No Repaint.





- WPR itself is one of the best oscillators for scalping.

- "WPR and 2 Moving Averages" Indicator allows you to see Fast and Slow Moving Averages of WPR oscillator.

- Indicator gives opportunities to see the price corrections very early.

- It is very easy to set up this indicator via parameters, it can be used on any time-frame.

- You can see Buy and Sell entry conditions on the pictures.

- With PC and Mobile alerts on WPR MAs cross.

Example of Buy signal conditions:

(1) - if fast MA crosses slow MA upward and WPR value is below -50: open Buy trade.

(2) - once WPR value is in overbought zone above -20: exit from Buy trade.





Example of Sell signal conditions:

(1) - if fast MA crosses slow MA downward and WPR value is above -50: open Sell trade.

(2) - once WPR value is in oversold zone below -80: exit from Sell trade.





It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.