🔹 Fxland Price Reversal Zones (MT4)



FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones and key market turning points with clarity and precision.



The indicator analyzes price structure and market behavior to highlight areas where trend exhaustion or reversal is likely to occur. It is suitable for traders who prefer discretionary decision-making supported by clear visual guidance.



🔹 Key Features



Detects potential price reversal zones



Clear and clean visual display on the chart



Designed for manual trading decisions



Works on all symbols and timeframes



No repainting after confirmation



Optimized for MetaTrader 5



🔹 How It Works

This indicator works on all currency pairs, gold, silver, oil, stocks, and all timeframes from one minute to weekly.

Just specify a price ceiling on the chart with the vertical line of the indicator and then press the calculate button. The calculation is done and a yellow box is identified, which is the price turning point. If a candle closes below the box, the upward trend ends and the trend becomes downward. Conversely, just specify a price floor on the chart and place the vertical line on the bottom candle and then press the calculate button until the yellow box indicates the price return or trend change. If a candle closes above the box, the downward trend ends and the upward trend begins.



FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator evaluates price movements and market structure to locate zones where buying or selling pressure may change.

When a valid condition is detected, the indicator visually marks the area directly on the chart, allowing traders to analyze and decide according to their own strategy.

The indicator highlights potential price reversal zones using a visual box

displayed directly on the chart.



If price action breaks the highlighted zone and a candle closes beyond the box,

the indicator identifies a possible market structure shift.



After a potential trend change is detected, the indicator projects price

objectives based on previous swing highs and lows to assist in market analysis.



All calculations are performed visually and are intended to support analytical

decision-making



🔹 Who Is This Indicator For?



Traders who use price action



Traders looking for reversal and trend-change analysis



Professional and advanced traders



Traders who want high-quality analytical tools, not automated signals



🔹 Important Notes



This indicator does not open trades automatically





🔹 Platform



MetaTrader 5 (MT5)



Compatible with Netting & Hedging accounts

If you are looking for a professional market analysis indicator with the study of reversal logic and detection of trend changes in chart design, the FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator is designed for you.