Binary KillerX non repaint high winrate

### Product Overview

The KillerX Signal Indicator is an analytical tool for MetaTrader 4 that provides signal generation backed by an integrated real-time historical backtester and dynamic chart display panel.


It analyzes price action sequences and momentum shifts to generate non-repainting buy and sell arrow signals directly on your chart.


### Core Features

* Integrated Backtester: Automatically processes historical bar data to evaluate strategy metrics instantly.

* Multi-Step Assessment: Evaluate performance under standard conditions or multi-step sequence configurations.

* Visual Dashboard: Displays performance data including Total Signals, Direct Signal Wins, and Calculated Win Rates.

* Clean Chart Deinitialization: Automatically clears all graphical elements, panels, and lines upon indicator removal or timeframe switching.

* Comprehensive Alert System: Supports standard MetaTrader native pop-up sound alerts, mobile push notifications, and email alerts.


### Recommended Input Parameters

* Max_Martingale_Steps: Set to 0 for direct execution analysis, or specify step thresholds for extended analysis.

* Start_From_Bars: Defines the historical bar depth used by the backtester engine (e.g., 2000 or 5000 bars).


### Technical Requirements

* Platform: MetaTrader 4

* Compatible Assets: Any standard Forex pair, Metal, or Index supported by your broker.

* Timeframes: Compatible with all standard timeframes (M1 through D1).

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Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whips
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