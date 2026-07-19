Binary KillerX non repaint high winrate

### Product Overview

The KillerX Signal Indicator is an analytical tool for MetaTrader 4 that provides signal generation backed by an integrated real-time historical backtester and dynamic chart display panel.





It analyzes price action sequences and momentum shifts to generate non-repainting buy and sell arrow signals directly on your chart.





### Core Features

* Integrated Backtester: Automatically processes historical bar data to evaluate strategy metrics instantly.

* Multi-Step Assessment: Evaluate performance under standard conditions or multi-step sequence configurations.

* Visual Dashboard: Displays performance data including Total Signals, Direct Signal Wins, and Calculated Win Rates.

* Clean Chart Deinitialization: Automatically clears all graphical elements, panels, and lines upon indicator removal or timeframe switching.

* Comprehensive Alert System: Supports standard MetaTrader native pop-up sound alerts, mobile push notifications, and email alerts.





### Recommended Input Parameters

* Max_Martingale_Steps: Set to 0 for direct execution analysis, or specify step thresholds for extended analysis.

* Start_From_Bars: Defines the historical bar depth used by the backtester engine (e.g., 2000 or 5000 bars).





### Technical Requirements

* Platform: MetaTrader 4

* Compatible Assets: Any standard Forex pair, Metal, or Index supported by your broker.

* Timeframes: Compatible with all standard timeframes (M1 through D1).