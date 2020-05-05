Power of Arraw

The indicator is usefull for:

binary options and forex trading..


.Support all trading Pairs.



--->Recommended expiration time for 3 to 5 candles.

Exemple:

Time frame 1 minute then expiration time will be 3 to 5 minutes.


The indicator support MT2trading autotrading platform ;

SELL BUFFER : 0 (red arrow)
BUY BUFFER  : 1 ( green arraw)

See #screenshot1.


This is a premium powerfull indicator show hight daily winrate..




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Mohamed Alaa Mekki
Indicators
Pinbar Detector  is a MetaTrader indicator that tries to detect Pinbars (also known as "Pin-bar" or "Pin bar") and marks them by placing a "smiling face" symbol below the bullish Pinbars and above the bearish Pinbars. It is a pure price action indicator, which is not using any standard technical indicators in its code. The configuration of Pinbar detection can be done via the indicator's input parameters. Pinbar Detector can issue platform alerts and email alerts on detection.  As you can see o
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