Power of Arraw
- Indicators
-
Mohamed Alaa MekkiI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 5 May 2020
- Activations: 5
The indicator is usefull for:
binary options and forex trading..
.Support all trading Pairs.
--->Recommended expiration time for 3 to 5 candles.
Exemple:
Time frame 1 minute then expiration time will be 3 to 5 minutes.
The indicator support
MT2trading autotrading platform ;
SELL BUFFER : 0 (red arrow)
BUY BUFFER : 1 ( green arraw)
See #screenshot1.
This is a premium powerfull indicator show hight daily winrate..