MonoBAR for MT4

"BUYUK SAVDOGAR" TM has developed this strategy to support anyone who trades binary options.





The "monoBAR" trading system is based on mathematical probability and consists of algorithms that can analyze the market situation with high accuracy.





This trading system consists of mathematical probability, which helps to determine the most accurate state of the price movement. The strategy algorithm helps to detect small impulse movements in a timely manner.





You can simultaneously analyze and receive signals for 20 currencies.





"MonoBAR" is intended for everyone, from professionals to beginners (beginners), can work stably at different intervals and can be the best helper for the user. This trading system can be the best tool for making real binary options trades.









Financial Markets: Binary Options;





Trading assets: any;





Timeframe: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1;





Expiration of options: 1 candle;





Trading time: any;

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This trading system is designed for binary options. You can simultaneously analyze and receive signals for 20 currencies. These currencies can be changed from the list. This trading system consists of mathematical probability, which helps to determine the most accurate state of the price movement. The strategy algorithm helps to detect small impulse movements in a timely manner. Gray circles indicate that there may be a signal for this currency. He warns us that we need to focus on these currencies. The 3 signals on the chart indicate that this is a strong signal. 1 signal on the chart means that it is an average signal. We open a deal in the indicated direction until the end of the current candlestick. The timer shows the time remaining until the candle closes. It is not recommended to open a trade when the timer turns red. If there are more gray squares in the currency lines on the chart than on others, when there are no weekends or holidays, this means that the strategy needs to be updated. Click once on the logo to update it. The strategy includes audible cues for the convenience of the user. If you want to switch to silent mode, click the button below. All trading strategies are based on probability.

#monoBAR #buyuksavdogar