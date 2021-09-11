MonoBAR for MT4

"BUYUK SAVDOGAR" TM has developed this strategy to support anyone who trades binary options.

The "monoBAR" trading system is based on mathematical probability and consists of algorithms that can analyze the market situation with high accuracy.

This trading system consists of mathematical probability, which helps to determine the most accurate state of the price movement. The strategy algorithm helps to detect small impulse movements in a timely manner.

You can simultaneously analyze and receive signals for 20 currencies.

"MonoBAR" is intended for everyone, from professionals to beginners (beginners), can work stably at different intervals and can be the best helper for the user. This trading system can be the best tool for making real binary options trades.


Financial Markets: Binary Options;

Trading assets: any;

Timeframe: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1; 

Expiration of options: 1 candle;

Trading time: any;


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This trading system is designed for binary options. You can simultaneously analyze and receive signals for 20 currencies. These currencies can be changed from the list. This trading system consists of mathematical probability, which helps to determine the most accurate state of the price movement. The strategy algorithm helps to detect small impulse movements in a timely manner. Gray circles indicate that there may be a signal for this currency. He warns us that we need to focus on these currencies. The 3 signals on the chart indicate that this is a strong signal. 1 signal on the chart means that it is an average signal. We open a deal in the indicated direction until the end of the current candlestick. The timer shows the time remaining until the candle closes. It is not recommended to open a trade when the timer turns red. If there are more gray squares in the currency lines on the chart than on others, when there are no weekends or holidays, this means that the strategy needs to be updated. Click once on the logo to update it. The strategy includes audible cues for the convenience of the user. If you want to switch to silent mode, click the button below. All trading strategies are based on probability.

#monoBAR #buyuksavdogar

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Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
Gold Channel XAUUSD
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5 (4)
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Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
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This trading system is based on mathematical probability. In this case, 5 consecutive candles are compared with each other. For a logical comparison, consider these 5 candles as 1 candle on the M5 timeframe. Therefore, the comparison begins with the opening of a candle on the M5 timeframe. The probability of a match is 50% in the 1st candle, 25% in the 2nd candle, 12.5% in the 3rd candle, 6.25% in the 4th candle, 3.125% in the 5th candle. Thus, the 5th candle has a probability of matching in 1
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VIP signal for binary options. This indicator was created specifically for binary options. Set up for profitable work in binary options. Try this indicator if you want to trade binary options profitably. The terms of trade are very simple. We are waiting for directions. We open a deal on the current timeframe in the direction. < < < Indicator non repaint > > > Many users have already rated it positively. The results will surprise you too. According to the test results, this indicator per
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"BUYUK SAVDOGAR" TM has developed this strategy to support all who trade binary options. This trading system determines the state of imbalance in the market based on volume analysis. The most convenient point for opening a trade is an imbalance situation. The trading system independently allocates an imbalance zone. Issues a warning (alert) in the desired direction. The terms of trade are very simple. We are waiting for directions. We open a deal on the current timeframe in the direction. It
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