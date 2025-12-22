Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition MT4

Product Overview

This Product is a powerful MT4 chart tool that integrates the features of Chart Auto Flow and Focus Time Line.



Variable-speed chart playback and reverse playback

Quickly review past price movements with fast playback or perform trade simulations with slow playback.

Includes all features of the product Chart Auto Flow

Instant focus movement to important time points (Allows sequential focus movement across multiple points )

Instantly move to any desired time, allowing you to efficiently check charts without losing track of analysis points.

Includes Mode: Single Line from the product Focus Time Line

Synchronizes multiple chart windows to the time point of interest and moves focus simultaneously. By making only the desired chart windows visible within the chart area, you can selectively determine which charts are affected by the focus movement.

Equipped with Mode: SingleSync in the product Focus Time Line



Suitable for FX, stocks, gold, cryptocurrencies, and all other financial instruments.

Ideal for efficiently reviewing past price movements, detecting patterns, verifying strategies, and practicing trading.

Please note: This trial version can only be used with the broker where it was first installed.The paid version has no such restrictions.

Variable-speed playback and reverse playback

Control chart movements freely with a wide speed range from 50ms to 10 minutes.

Instant focus movement to important time points

Move instantly to any desired time point. The display position can be switched sequentially between the right edge, center, and left edge of the screen.

Intuitive operation

Pause, resume, adjust speed, and change the number of bars shifted easily via buttons.

Compatible with all timeframes and financial instruments

Suitable for day trading, swing trading, and long-term analysis in any chart environment.

Button/Label Function Description Pause / Restart Pause / Resume Control chart playback Reset Reset speed and bar shift Speed:1s, Bar:1 にリセット Slow / Fast Adjust playback speed Set freely from 50ms to 10 minutes Bar+ / Bar- Adjust number of bars shifted Adjustable from 1 to 480 bars Past / Future Switch direction Switch between playback and reverse playback Speed / Bars (Label) Display current speed and bars Check current settings FocusTimeLine Set focus point Set a point at the desired time Position Change display position Switch between right edge, center, and left edge of the screen Focus Move focus Instantly move to the selected time point END Program exit

Features & BenefitsOperation Overview





NoticeThe number of FocusTimeLines you can create is limited to one. (The full product “Focus Time Line” allows up to 100 lines.)

Log in to MT4, search for the product in the Market, and click "Buy" and "Download" to automatically install it. It will be placed under Navigator → Expert Advisors (EA) → Market. Drag & drop or double-click to add it to a chart.

OS: Windows 11

MT4: Build 1441

CPU: Intel 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 (4 cores / 8 threads)

Memory: 8GB

SetupRecommended Environment

May work on Mac or other environments, but untested—use at your own discretion.

Risk Notice

This tool does not include trading functions; there is no risk to your funds.



