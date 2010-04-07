MTF MA Cross Alert M4

When the market is above 4H or 1H MA, considering buying, and when it is below, considering selling, reduces the risk of big losses. It increases the win rate.

It alerts you at the exact moment the 5-minute candle close crosses the 1-hour (H1) or 4-hour (H4) 20MA.

This utility is designed for traders who value high-timeframe confirmation. It monitors the market in the background, allowing you to focus on any chart without missing crucial trend shifts. By using the M5 candle close for confirmation, it successfully eliminates "noise" and false signals caused by temporary price spikes (wicks). 

Key Features:

  • Real-time monitoring of H1 and H4 20-period Moving Averages.
  • Alerts trigger only upon confirmed M5 candle closure.
  • Works on any symbol and remains active even if you are viewing other charts.
  • Simple, lightweight, and professional alert messages.

Enhance your trading discipline by following the major trend with this precise alert system.

This product is provided as a simple utility.Other products by the same developer are also available on the Market.
