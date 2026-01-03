Focus Time Line MT4

Easily capture the "target time" in an instant. Ultimate synchronization for multi-timeframe analysis.

Where exactly is that time point from the higher timeframe on your lower timeframe?
No more wasting time scrolling back and forth to find it.

Focus on targeted time points with high precision all at once, not only on a single chart but by synchronizing multiple charts.
Eliminate "scrolling stress" and maximize your analysis precision.
A focus-specialized tool that will dramatically change your chart analysis.

Product Overview

[3 Selectable Focus Modes]

  1. Single Line: Focus-move to one specific time point with a single click.
  2. Multi Lines: Set multiple time points and focus-move through them in order.
  3. SnglSync: Synchronize multiple charts and focus-move to one specific time point all at once.

[Key Benefits]

  • Instant Return: No matter how far you scroll or change the zoom/timeframe, you can focus-move back to your target point instantly with one click.
  • Enhanced Validation: Smoothly focus-move between multiple set points to dramatically speed up your backtesting and comparative analysis.
  • Multi-dimensional Analysis: Sync different timeframes or correlated pairs to focus all at once, strongly supporting comprehensive market awareness and training.

Main Button Functions

Button Name Function Description
FocusMode Switch FocusMode Set to SingleLine / MultiLines / SnglSync
Crt FocusLine Set target time point Creates a FocusTimeLine (vertical line) at any time
Position Toggle display position Switch between screen Right, Center, or Left
Focus Focus-move Moves the chart to the target time point


Setup

Log in to MT4, search the product in the Market, and click “Download” — it will automatically install on your terminal.
It will appear under Navigator → Expert Advisors (EA) → Market.
Then drag‑&‑drop it to the chart, or double‑click to add.

Recommended Environment

OS: Windows 11
MT4: Build 1441
CPU: Intel 11th Gen Core i5‑1135G7 (4 cores / 8 threads)
Memory: 8 GB
※Although it should work in other environments such as Mac, operation has not been verified. Please use at your own discretion.

Risk Notice

No trading functions are included, so there is no capital risk.


