Chart Auto Flow Player

A simple chart player for replaying historical charts.

You can review market movements
by advancing candlesticks one bar at a time.
Playback can be paused during operation
and resumed at any time.

[Features]
・Automatic playback from past to future
・Advances one bar at a fixed interval
・Pause is available during playback

[Playback Specifications]
・Playback direction: Past → Future
・Playback speed: Fixed
・Bars moved: 1 bar per step
・Pause / Resume playback
・END to stop playback

[Controls]
・Pause / Restart: Pause or resume playback
・END: End playback and stop the program

