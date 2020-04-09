Chart Auto Flow Player
- Utilities
- Masamitsu Takahashi
- Version: 1.0
A simple chart player for replaying historical charts.
You can review market movements
by advancing candlesticks one bar at a time.
Playback can be paused during operation
and resumed at any time.
[Features]
・Automatic playback from past to future
・Advances one bar at a fixed interval
・Pause is available during playback
[Playback Specifications]
・Playback direction: Past → Future
・Playback speed: Fixed
・Bars moved: 1 bar per step
・Pause / Resume playback
・END to stop playback
[Controls]
・Pause / Restart: Pause or resume playback
・END: End playback and stop the program