Chart Auto Flow is an MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) tool that allows traders to:

Automatically replay charts (Forward Playback)

Reverse playback (Backward Playback)

Quickly review charts and identify chart patterns

Practice trading strategies in slow motion and test your methods

It supports Forex, Stocks, Gold, Cryptocurrencies, and all instruments, across all timeframes (M1–MN).

Perfect for traders who want to efficiently review past charts, detect chart patterns, perform technical analysis, or test strategies — from beginners to advanced users.

Chart Auto Flow Mini (7-day Free Trial / One per User)

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151226

Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition (with Target Focus Jump)

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154905

Button / Label Function Description Pause / Restart Pause / Resume Control chart playback Reset Reset Speed & Bar Shift Resets Speed to 1s and Bar Shift to 1 Slow / Fast Adjust Playback Speed Adjustable from 50ms to 10 minutes Bar+ / Bar- Adjust Number of Bars Shifted Adjustable from 1 to 480 bars Past / Future Switch Playback Direction Switch between backward and forward playback Speed / Bars (Label) Display Speed & Shift Amount Displays current setting values END Exit Program -

Flexible Playback Speed: 50ms (ultra-fast) to 10 minutes per bar

Forward & Reverse Playback: Easily switch chart direction

High-Speed Review & Pattern Recognition: Quickly scan charts for patterns

Slow Training & Strategy Verification: Perfect for backtesting and refining trading methods

Supports All Instruments & Timeframes: Forex, Stocks, Gold, Crypto, M1–MN charts

Intuitive Button Controls: Pause, resume, adjust speed, move bars, change direction

Available VersionsKey Functions (Quick Overview)Main FeaturesSetup

Simply log in to MT5 and click Buy and Download from the Market. The EA will be installed automatically on your terminal.

It will be placed under Navigator → Expert Advisors → Market. You can add it to a chart by drag & drop or double-clicking.

OS: Windows 11

MT5 Build: 5320 / 5260

CPU: Intel Core i5 (11th Gen or higher recommended)

RAM: 8GB+

Recommended Environment

Mac may work but is not officially tested.

Risk Disclaimer

This tool does not execute trades. There is no financial risk.

If you enjoy this tool, your review is greatly appreciated.