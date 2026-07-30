One Click Plus SL TP Batch and MA Line

This product is a position management EA for discretionary traders that lets you manage multiple positions and check higher-timeframe MAs from a single EA. In addition to batch TP/SL setup and profit/loss checks, it displays 1H, 4H, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly MAs on the current chart, so you can check them without switching charts.

It is not a product that automates trading decisions or entries. It helps you carry out the management rules and analysis you have already decided, from checking conditions to setting values and executing the close.

What It Does

Batch-set TP/SL for all positions with one button — quick and easy even with multiple positions (supports price, pips, and account-currency amount)

Specify a target profit or acceptable loss in your account currency, and the TP/SL price is calculated and set automatically

See the break-even (BE) price for all positions at a glance, factoring in spread, commission, and swap (All-In BE line)

Displays the estimated total profit/loss at any price, giving you a reference point for closing (P/L Preview Line)

Drag the P/L Preview Line on the chart and batch-set TP/SL at the price you check

Displays 1H, 4H, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly MAs without switching charts, reducing the chance of missing a higher-timeframe MA (supports proximity-only display and blinking mode)

Instantly close all positions with the Enter key

When This Product Helps

Holding multiple positions makes individual TP/SL setup more time-consuming, and calculating the break-even or target price becomes more complex. Checking higher-timeframe MAs also becomes a burden if it means switching charts, and you can end up missing an important MA. This product does not make decisions for you — it helps you manage positions and check MAs more easily, both from the same EA.

Covers situations such as not being able to change TP/SL for all positions at once, not knowing the break-even price, or not knowing the TP/SL price that corresponds to a target profit or loss amount.

Batch-set TP/SL for all positions

Display the break-even (BE) price and estimated total profit/loss for all positions

Drag the P/L Preview Line to batch-set TP/SL

Instantly close all positions with the Enter key (fewer mouse actions, allowing you to close at the moment you choose)

Switching charts every time you want to check a higher-timeframe MA is time-consuming, and skipping it can mean missing an important MA. With this product, you can check higher-timeframe MAs on the same screen you use for position management.

Displays 1H, 4H, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly MAs as horizontal lines on the current chart

AUTO mode: displays lines only when price approaches

Also supports blinking mode, reducing the chance of missing a line

Product Comparison

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Additional Features

Panel display, built-in guide, and alerts support 9 languages (English, Japanese, Russian, Chinese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Indonesian, and Thai)

Built-in user guide (can also be exported as a text file)

Panel size adjustable (1.0x to 2.0x)

Unneeded panel items can be collapsed for a compact display

Settings are saved and automatically restored after restart

Reset function to return to default settings

Line color, style, and thickness, plus label font size and position, can all be customized (settings are saved)

This product does not guarantee the correctness of trading decisions or any profits. It is a support tool that helps you carry out the position-management and exit rules you have already decided.

For questions or requests, please contact us through MQL5's messaging feature.