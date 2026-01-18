Focus Time Line Player

Instantly focus on the selected time point no matter how you move the chart.

【Features】
・Focus Mode: SingleLine (default display)
・Crt FocusLine: Create one focus line at any desired time
・Position: Switch display position
・Focus: Move the chart view to the created focus line
・X button: Exit the program

【Instructions】
・Use Focus Mode as the default SingleLine
・Press Crt FocusLine to create one FocusTimeLine
・Use Position button to select the display position
・Press Focus to move the chart to the selected focus point
・Press X button to exit the program

