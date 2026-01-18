Focus Time Line Player MT4

Have you ever been swayed by immediate market movements when a trend has been continuing for a long time? Contrarian trading based on the feeling that "it's about to reverse." Premature profit-taking due to the anxiety of "not wanting to lose gains." All of these are regrets that could have been avoided if you had just waited for the candle to close. This tool was created to eliminate the stress of staring at the monitor and to support disciplined trading. This tool is a simple monitoring EA th

FREE