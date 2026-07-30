One Click AUTO Close Suite

This product is an automatic-close support EA that helps discretionary traders carry out the closing rules they have set for themselves. You can set closing conditions based on a specified time, candle confirmation, or MA cross/approach, and use TIME, CANDLE, and MA CROSS individually or at the same time. It can also display 1H, 4H, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly MAs on the current chart.

It is not a product that automates trading decisions or entries. It helps you carry out the closing rules you have already decided, from setting conditions to monitoring and execution.

What It Does

Automatic closing at a specified time (e.g., before economic announcements or before sleep)

Automatic closing on bullish/bearish candle confirmation of a specified timeframe

Automatic closing on a specified MA cross, or when price approaches within a specified distance

Set TIME, CANDLE, and MA CROSS individually and monitor them at the same time

Any of these conditions can also be set to alert-only, without closing

Displays 1H, 4H, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly MAs on the current chart (supports proximity-only display and blinking mode)

When This Product Helps

Even with a clear closing rule, seeing an open profit or loss can change your judgment, and being unable to check the chart while at work, asleep, or away from home can prevent you from closing as planned. This product does not make decisions for you — it helps you carry out the closing conditions you have already decided.

You can use this when you want to make your own entry decisions while executing closes according to a time, candle, or MA condition you have already decided.

Automatic closing at a specified time before a major economic event

Automatic closing after waiting for a specified candle to confirm

Automatic closing on an MA cross or MA approach

Conditions are monitored even when you cannot check the chart

Can also be set to alert-only, without closing

Time, candle, and MA each correspond to a different closing rule. This product lets you set the conditions you need individually and monitor them at the same time.

Use TIME, CANDLE, and MA CROSS individually

Monitor multiple conditions at the same time

Choose automatic closing or alert-only for each condition

Reduces the effort of switching charts to check higher-timeframe MAs, and lets you check the same MAs used for automatic-close monitoring on the same screen.

Displays 1H, 4H, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly MAs as horizontal lines on the current chart

AUTO mode: displays lines only when price approaches

Also supports blinking mode, reducing the chance of missing a line

Product Comparison

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Additional Features

Panel display, built-in guide, and alerts support 9 languages (English, Japanese, Russian, Chinese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Indonesian, and Thai)

Built-in user guide (can also be exported as a text file)

Panel size adjustable (1.0x to 2.0x)

Settings are saved and automatically restored after restart

Reset function to return to default settings

Line color, style, and thickness, plus label font size, can all be customized (settings are saved)

This product does not guarantee trading decisions or profits. It is a support tool that helps you carry out the closing rules you have already decided.

For questions or requests, please contact us through MQL5's messaging feature.