One Click AUTO Close Suite

  • Utilities
  • Masamitsu Takahashi
    Masamitsu Takahashi

    Masamitsu Takahashi

    Creating only what is truly necessary.
    My mission is to develop high-quality, high-performance tools that eliminate complexity, allowing you to focus entirely on the market.
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 30 July 2026
  • Activations: 8

This product is an automatic-close support EA that helps discretionary traders carry out the closing rules they have set for themselves. You can set closing conditions based on a specified time, candle confirmation, or MA cross/approach, and use TIME, CANDLE, and MA CROSS individually or at the same time. It can also display 1H, 4H, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly MAs on the current chart.

It is not a product that automates trading decisions or entries. It helps you carry out the closing rules you have already decided, from setting conditions to monitoring and execution.

What It Does

  • Automatic closing at a specified time (e.g., before economic announcements or before sleep)
  • Automatic closing on bullish/bearish candle confirmation of a specified timeframe
  • Automatic closing on a specified MA cross, or when price approaches within a specified distance
  • Set TIME, CANDLE, and MA CROSS individually and monitor them at the same time
  • Any of these conditions can also be set to alert-only, without closing
  • Displays 1H, 4H, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly MAs on the current chart (supports proximity-only display and blinking mode)

When This Product Helps

Even with a clear closing rule, seeing an open profit or loss can change your judgment, and being unable to check the chart while at work, asleep, or away from home can prevent you from closing as planned. This product does not make decisions for you — it helps you carry out the closing conditions you have already decided.

Combining Discretionary Entries with Rule-Based Exits

You can use this when you want to make your own entry decisions while executing closes according to a time, candle, or MA condition you have already decided.

  • Automatic closing at a specified time before a major economic event
  • Automatic closing after waiting for a specified candle to confirm
  • Automatic closing on an MA cross or MA approach
  • Conditions are monitored even when you cannot check the chart
  • Can also be set to alert-only, without closing
Using Multiple Closing Conditions

Time, candle, and MA each correspond to a different closing rule. This product lets you set the conditions you need individually and monitor them at the same time.

  • Use TIME, CANDLE, and MA CROSS individually
  • Monitor multiple conditions at the same time
  • Choose automatic closing or alert-only for each condition
Using Higher-Timeframe MAs for Analysis

Reduces the effort of switching charts to check higher-timeframe MAs, and lets you check the same MAs used for automatic-close monitoring on the same screen.

  • Displays 1H, 4H, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly MAs as horizontal lines on the current chart
  • AUTO mode: displays lines only when price approaches
  • Also supports blinking mode, reducing the chance of missing a line

Product Comparison

Product SL/TP
Batch		 Line-Drag
Order		 Key
Close		 Break-even
(BE)		 Estimated
P/L		 MA
Cross		 Candle
Confirm		 Specified
Time		 MA Line
Display		 Price
One Click Pro SL TP Batch Auto Close $86
One Click Plus SL TP Batch and MA Line $55
One Click Core SL TP Batch $46
One Click Auto Close Suite (this product) $43
One Click MA Cross Auto Close $30

Click a product name to open its product page.

Additional Features

  • Panel display, built-in guide, and alerts support 9 languages (English, Japanese, Russian, Chinese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Indonesian, and Thai)
  • Built-in user guide (can also be exported as a text file)
  • Panel size adjustable (1.0x to 2.0x)
  • Settings are saved and automatically restored after restart
  • Reset function to return to default settings
  • Line color, style, and thickness, plus label font size, can all be customized (settings are saved)

This product does not guarantee trading decisions or profits. It is a support tool that helps you carry out the closing rules you have already decided.

For questions or requests, please contact us through MQL5's messaging feature.

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