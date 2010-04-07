Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition Player MT4

No matter how you move the chart, you can instantly focus on the selected time points.

Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition Player is a convenient tool that integrates chart playback and focus movement.

[Featurs]

Chart Playback (Chart Auto Flow Function)

Automatically play the chart bar by bar to observe market trends

Automatically play the chart bar by bar to observe market trends Focus Movement to Selected Time Points (Focus Time Line Function)

Instantly move the chart to the selected time points to enhance analysis efficiency

[Specifications]

■ Chart Auto Flow Function (Chart Playback)

Playback Direction: Future

Playback Speed: Fixed (0.5 sec / bar)

Bars per Move: 1 bar fixed

Pause / Resume Playback

END button to exit the program

■ Focus Time Line Function (Focus Movement)

Focus Mode: SingleLine (default)

Crt FocusLine: Create a focus line at the selected time point

Position: Switch display position

Focus: Move the chart to the created focus line

[How to Use]

Keep Focus Mode at the default SingleLine

Press Crt FocusLine to create one focus line

Use the Position button to switch display position (right, center, left)

Press Focus to move the chart to the created focus line

Playback is automatic with Chart Auto Flow controls

Press END to exit the program

We develop only truly necessary and useful products. Please take a look.