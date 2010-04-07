Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition Player MT4
- Utilities
- Masamitsu Takahashi
- Version: 1.0
No matter how you move the chart, you can instantly focus on the selected time points.
Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition Player is a convenient tool that integrates chart playback and focus movement.
[Featurs]
- Chart Playback (Chart Auto Flow Function)
Automatically play the chart bar by bar to observe market trends
- Focus Movement to Selected Time Points (Focus Time Line Function)
Instantly move the chart to the selected time points to enhance analysis efficiency
[Specifications]
■ Chart Auto Flow Function (Chart Playback)
- Playback Direction: Future
- Playback Speed: Fixed (0.5 sec / bar)
- Bars per Move: 1 bar fixed
- Pause / Resume Playback
- END button to exit the program
■ Focus Time Line Function (Focus Movement)
- Focus Mode: SingleLine (default)
- Crt FocusLine: Create a focus line at the selected time point
- Position: Switch display position
- Focus: Move the chart to the created focus line
[How to Use]
- Keep Focus Mode at the default SingleLine
- Press Crt FocusLine to create one focus line
- Use the Position button to switch display position (right, center, left)
- Press Focus to move the chart to the created focus line
- Playback is automatic with Chart Auto Flow controls
- Press END to exit the program
We develop only truly necessary and useful products. Please take a look.