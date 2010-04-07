Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition Player MT4

No matter how you move the chart, you can instantly focus on the selected time points.

Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition Player is a convenient tool that integrates chart playback and focus movement.

[Featurs]

  • Chart Playback (Chart Auto Flow Function)
    Automatically play the chart bar by bar to observe market trends
  • Focus Movement to Selected Time Points (Focus Time Line Function)
    Instantly move the chart to the selected time points to enhance analysis efficiency

[Specifications]

■ Chart Auto Flow Function (Chart Playback)

  • Playback Direction: Future
  • Playback Speed: Fixed (0.5 sec / bar)
  • Bars per Move: 1 bar fixed
  • Pause / Resume Playback
  • END button to exit the program

■ Focus Time Line Function (Focus Movement)

  • Focus Mode: SingleLine (default)
  • Crt FocusLine: Create a focus line at the selected time point
  • Position: Switch display position
  • Focus: Move the chart to the created focus line

[How to Use]

  • Keep Focus Mode at the default SingleLine
  • Press Crt FocusLine to create one focus line
  • Use the Position button to switch display position (right, center, left)
  • Press Focus to move the chart to the created focus line
  • Playback is automatic with Chart Auto Flow controls
  • Press END to exit the program

We develop only truly necessary and useful products. Please take a look.


More from author
BuySell Average Line MT5
Masamitsu Takahashi
Utilities
Do you ever keep adding positions and lose track of your actual average entry price? This EA helps you stay calm and objective by always displayingthe average entry prices of Buy and Sell positions directly on the chart. This MT5 EA displays the average entry prices of Buy and Sell positions as horizontal lines.Buy and Sell average lines are shown separately, making it easy to identify reference prices even when hedging. [Default Display]- Buy average price: Red dotted line- Sell average price:
FREE
Candle Confirm Alert
Masamitsu Takahashi
Utilities
Have you ever been swayed by immediate market movements when a trend has been continuing for a long time? Contrarian trading based on the feeling that "it's about to reverse." Premature profit-taking due to the anxiety of "not wanting to lose gains." All of these are regrets that could have been avoided if you had just waited for the candle to close. This tool was created to eliminate the stress of staring at the monitor and to support disciplined trading. This tool is a simple monitoring EA th
FREE
MTF MA Cross Alert MT5
Masamitsu Takahashi
Utilities
When the market is above 4H or 1H MA, considering buying, and when it is below, considering selling, reduces the risk of big losses. It increases the win rate. It alerts you at the exact moment the 5-minute candle close crosses the 1-hour (H1) or 4-hour (H4) 20MA. This utility is designed for traders who value high-timeframe confirmation. It monitors the market in the background, allowing you to focus on any chart without missing crucial trend shifts. By using the M5 candle close for confirmatio
FREE
Chart Auto Flow Player
Masamitsu Takahashi
Utilities
A simple chart player for replaying historical charts. You can review market movements by advancing candlesticks one bar at a time. Playback can be paused during operation and resumed at any time. [Features] Automatic playback from past to future Advances one bar at a fixed interval Pause is available during playback [Playback Specifications] Playback direction: Past → Future Playback speed: Fixed Bars moved: 1 bar per step Pause / Resume playback END to stop playback [Controls] Pause / Restar
FREE
Focus Time Line Player
Masamitsu Takahashi
Utilities
Instantly focus on the selected time point no matter how you move the chart. 【Features】 ・Focus Mode: SingleLine (default display) ・Crt FocusLine: Create one focus line at any desired time ・Position: Switch display position ・Focus: Move the chart view to the created focus line ・X button: Exit the program 【Instructions】 ・Use Focus Mode as the default SingleLine ・Press Crt FocusLine to create one FocusTimeLine ・Use Position button to select the display position ・Press Focus to move the chart to
FREE
Candle Confirm Alert MT4
Masamitsu Takahashi
Utilities
Have you ever been swayed by immediate market movements when a trend has been continuing for a long time? Contrarian trading based on the feeling that "it's about to reverse." Premature profit-taking due to the anxiety of "not wanting to lose gains." All of these are regrets that could have been avoided if you had just waited for the candle to close. This tool was created to eliminate the stress of staring at the monitor and to support disciplined trading. This tool is a simple monitoring EA
FREE
Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition Player
Masamitsu Takahashi
Utilities
No matter how you move the chart, you can instantly focus on the selected time points. Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition Player is a convenient tool that integrates chart playback and focus movement. [Featurs] Chart Playback (Chart Auto Flow Function) Automatically play the chart bar by bar to observe market trends Focus Movement to Selected Time Points (Focus Time Line Function) Instantly move the chart to the selected time points to enhance analysis efficiency [Specifications] Chart Auto Flow Fu
FREE
MTF MA Cross Alert M4
Masamitsu Takahashi
Utilities
When the market is above 4H or 1H MA, considering buying, and when it is below, considering selling, reduces the risk of big losses. It increases the win rate. It alerts you at the exact moment the 5-minute candle close crosses the 1-hour (H1) or 4-hour (H4) 20MA. This utility is designed for traders who value high-timeframe confirmation. It monitors the market in the background, allowing you to focus on any chart without missing crucial trend shifts. By using the M5 candle close for confirmatio
FREE
Chart Auto Flow Player MT4
Masamitsu Takahashi
Utilities
A simple chart player for replaying historical charts. You can review market movements by advancing candlesticks one bar at a time. Playback can be paused during operation and resumed at any time. [Features] Automatic playback from past to future Advances one bar at a fixed interval Pause is available during playback [Playback Specifications] Playback direction: Past → Future Playback speed: Fixed Bars moved: 1 bar per step Pause / Resume playback END to stop playback [Controls] Pause / Restart:
FREE
Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition MT4
Masamitsu Takahashi
Utilities
Limited Launch Sale: First 10 Copies Only. Special Price: $ 45   (Regular: $90). Remaining: 10 Left To increase market visibility, I am offering this discount for the first 10 buyers. After that, the price returns to $90. Do you spend too much time searching for past charts and price patterns? You scroll through the chart over and over to find a specific setup. When you finally think you’ve found it, you no longer know where it is on a lower timeframe. A small chart movement or zoom can make y
Focus Time Line MT4
Masamitsu Takahashi
Utilities
Limited Launch Sale: First 10 Copies Only. Special Price: $30 (Regular: $40). Remaining: 10 Left To increase market visibility, I am offering this discount for the first 10 buyers. After that, the price returns to $40. Easily capture the "target time" in an instant. Ultimate synchronization for multi-timeframe analysis. Where exactly is that time point from the higher timeframe on your lower timeframe? No more wasting time scrolling back and forth to find it. Focus on targeted time points with
Chart Auto Flow MT4
Masamitsu Takahashi
Utilities
Limited Launch Sale: First 10 Copies Only. Special Price: $30 (Regular: $40). Remaining: 10 Left To increase market visibility, I am offering this discount for the first 10 buyers. After that, the price returns to $40. "Reproduce past charts with real-time movement" Chart Auto Flow is a verification support tool that allows you to   play and reverse   past charts on a   candlestick basis   with   variable speed . Instead of just looking at static charts, you can reproduce movement   closer to
Focus Time Line Player MT4
Masamitsu Takahashi
Utilities
Instantly focus on the selected time point no matter how you move the chart. 【Features】 ・Focus Mode: SingleLine (default display) ・Crt FocusLine: Create one focus line at any desired time ・Position: Switch display position ・Focus: Move the chart view to the created focus line ・X button: Exit the program 【Instructions】 ・Use Focus Mode as the default SingleLine ・Press Crt FocusLine to create one FocusTimeLine ・Use Position button to select the display position ・Press Focus to move the chart to
FREE
Chart Auto Flow
Masamitsu Takahashi
Utilities
Limited Launch Sale: First 10 Copies Only. Special Price: $30 (Regular: $40). Remaining: 10 Left To increase market visibility, I am offering this discount for the first 10 buyers. After that, the price returns to $40. "Reproduce past charts with real-time movement" Chart Auto Flow is a verification support tool that allows you to play and reverse past charts on a candlestick basis with variable speed . Instead of just looking at static charts, you can reproduce movement closer to real-time ,
Focus Time Line
Masamitsu Takahashi
Utilities
Limited Launch Sale: First 10 Copies Only. Special Price: $30 (Regular: $40). Remaining: 10 Left To increase market visibility, I am offering this discount for the first 10 buyers. After that, the price returns to $40. Easily capture the "target time" in an instant. Ultimate synchronization for multi-timeframe analysis. Where exactly is that time point from the higher timeframe on your lower timeframe? No more wasting time scrolling back and forth to find it. Focus on targeted time points with
Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition
Masamitsu Takahashi
Utilities
Limited Launch Sale: First 10 Copies Only Special Price: $45 (Regular: $90)   Remaining: 10 Left To increase market visibility, I am offering this discount for the first 10 buyers. After that, the price returns to $90. Do you spend too much time searching for past charts and price patterns? You scroll through the chart over and over to find a specific setup. When you finally think you’ve found it, you no longer know where it is on a lower timeframe. A small chart movement or zoom can make you l
