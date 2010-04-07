Candle Confirm Alert MT4

Have you ever been swayed by immediate market movements when a trend has been continuing for a long time?
  • Contrarian trading based on the feeling that "it's about to reverse."
  • Premature profit-taking due to the anxiety of "not wanting to lose gains."
All of these are regrets that could have been avoided if you had just waited for the candle to close.
This tool was created to eliminate the stress of staring at the monitor and to support disciplined trading.
This tool is a simple monitoring EA that alerts you the moment a bullish or bearish candle is confirmed.
  1. Operation: Simply select "Bullish" or "Bearish" and press the SET button.
  2. Notification: Alert notification at the moment the specified candle closes.
  3. Multilingual: Supports 11 languages (switchable via the Language button).

Probably, the free version of this product will be discontinued by February.
If you’re interested, please get it while it’s still available.

We also offer other useful products. Check them out!
Creating only what is truly necessary.

My mission is to develop high-quality, high-performance tools that eliminate complexity, allowing you to focus entirely on the market.
 I am dedicated to building practical, high-standard software that functions perfectly in real-world trading conditions, ensuring you can use them effectively and stress-free.

