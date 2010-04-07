Candle Confirm Alert MT4
- Utilities
- Masamitsu Takahashi
- Version: 1.0
Have you ever been swayed by immediate market movements when a trend has been continuing for a long time?
This tool was created to eliminate the stress of staring at the monitor and to support disciplined trading.
This tool is a simple monitoring EA that alerts you the moment a bullish or bearish candle is confirmed.
- Contrarian trading based on the feeling that "it's about to reverse."
- Premature profit-taking due to the anxiety of "not wanting to lose gains."
- Operation: Simply select "Bullish" or "Bearish" and press the SET button.
- Notification: Alert notification at the moment the specified candle closes.
- Multilingual: Supports 11 languages (switchable via the Language button).
Creating only what is truly necessary.
My mission is to develop high-quality, high-performance tools that eliminate complexity, allowing you to focus entirely on the market.
I am dedicated to building practical, high-standard software that functions perfectly in real-world trading conditions, ensuring you can use them effectively and stress-free.
