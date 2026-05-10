One Click SL TP Batch Manager Mini

■ Product Overview
This tool allows you to batch-set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) for all positions on the chart.
It eliminates the hassle of manually setting each position, supporting rapid risk management.

Try "One Click Pro SL TP Batch Auto Close" for more practical batch management and automatic closure.

■ Operating Procedures
1. Value Input: Enter the desired price in each edit box within the "ALL POSITIONS TP/SL" area.
2. Execution: Click the "SET" button to apply the values to all positions at once.
* To set only one side, leave the other field empty.
* Tickets that fail due to broker stop level restrictions or other reasons will be notified via alert.

■ Button Functions
SET: Applies the input TP/SL values to all positions.
[ < ]: Automatically inputs the current market price (Bid/Ask) into the edit box.
[ X ]: Clears the currently entered value.

[ △ ][ ▽ ]: Increases or decreases the input value by 10 pips.

【PRO】Please also consider the Pro version, which includes advanced features such as batch closing, automatic closing at specified times or candle close, strategy-based SL settings, and auto-trailing.

One Click Pro SL TP Batch Auto Close
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4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
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This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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