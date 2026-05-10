One Click SL TP Batch Manager Mini

■ Product Overview This tool allows you to batch-set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) for all positions on the chart. It eliminates the hassle of manually setting each position, supporting rapid risk management.

Try "One Click Pro SL TP Batch Auto Close" for more practical batch management and automatic closure. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186278





■ Operating Procedures

1. Value Input: Enter the desired price in each edit box within the "ALL POSITIONS TP/SL" area.

2. Execution: Click the "SET" button to apply the values to all positions at once.

* To set only one side, leave the other field empty.

* Tickets that fail due to broker stop level restrictions or other reasons will be notified via alert.





■ Button Functions

SET: Applies the input TP/SL values to all positions.

[ < ]: Automatically inputs the current market price (Bid/Ask) into the edit box.

[ X ]: Clears the currently entered value.