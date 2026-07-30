One Click Pro SL TP Batch Auto Close

  • Utilities
  • Masamitsu Takahashi
    Masamitsu Takahashi

    Masamitsu Takahashi

    Creating only what is truly necessary.
    My mission is to develop high-quality, high-performance tools that eliminate complexity, allowing you to focus entirely on the market.
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 30 July 2026
  • Activations: 8

This product is a position management and exit-support EA for discretionary traders. From a single EA, you can batch-set TP/SL for multiple positions, check the break-even (BE) price and estimated profit/loss, close automatically based on your own rules, display higher-timeframe MAs, and instantly close all positions with the Enter key.

It is not a product that automates trading decisions or entries. It helps you carry out the position-management and exit rules you have already decided, from checking conditions to setting values and executing the close.

What It Does

  • Batch-set TP/SL for all positions (supports price, pips, and account-currency amount)
  • Specify a target profit or acceptable loss in your account currency, and the EA automatically calculates and sets the corresponding TP/SL price
  • Displays the break-even (BE) price for all positions combined, factoring in spread, commission, and swap (All-In BE line)
  • Displays the estimated total profit/loss for all positions at any price (P/L Preview Line)
  • Drag the P/L Preview Line to batch-set TP/SL for all positions
  • Automatic closing by time, candle confirmation, or MA cross (alert-only mode also available)
  • Selectively display 1H, 4H, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly MAs on the current chart (supports proximity-only display and blinking mode)
  • Instantly close all positions with the Enter key

When This Product Helps

Even with a clear exit rule, emotions or being unable to check the chart can prevent you from following it as planned. This product does not make decisions for you — it helps you carry out the rules you have already decided.

Managing Multiple Positions

Holding multiple positions makes it harder to manage TP/SL and track overall profit/loss. This product helps when you want to calculate a TP/SL price from a target amount, check the break-even price across all positions, or check the total profit/loss at a given price.

  • Batch-set TP/SL for all positions
  • Display the break-even (BE) price and estimated total profit/loss for all positions
  • Drag the P/L Preview Line to batch-set TP/SL
  • Instantly close all positions with the Enter key (fewer mouse actions, closes at the moment you choose)
Combining Discretionary Entries with Rule-Based Exits

Entries can be discretionary, while exits still follow a fixed rule. This covers cases such as wanting to close before a major economic event, having a closing condition trigger while you cannot watch the chart, or wanting to close on a specific candle confirmation or MA cross.

  • Automatic closing at a specified time
  • Automatic closing on bullish/bearish candle confirmation of a specified timeframe
  • Automatic closing on a specified MA cross, or when price approaches within a specified distance
  • TIME, CANDLE, and MA CROSS can be freely combined
  • An alert-only mode is also available, without closing
Using Higher-Timeframe MAs for Analysis

Helps reduce the need to switch charts to check higher-timeframe MAs.

  • Displays 1H, 4H, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly MAs as horizontal lines on the current chart
  • AUTO mode: displays lines only when price approaches
  • Also supports blinking mode, reducing the chance of missing a line

Product Comparison

Product SL/TP
Batch		 Line-Drag
Order		 Key
Close		 Break-even
(BE)		 Estimated
P/L		 MA
Cross		 Candle
Confirm		 Specified
Time		 MA Line
Display		 Price
One Click Pro SL TP Batch Auto Close (this product) $86
One Click Plus SL TP Batch and MA Line $55
One Click Core SL TP Batch $46
One Click Auto Close Suite $43
One Click MA Cross Auto Close $30

Click a product name to open its product page.

Additional Features

  • Panel display, built-in guide, and alerts support 9 languages (English, Japanese, Russian, Chinese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Indonesian, and Thai)
  • Built-in user guide (can also be exported as a text file)
  • Panel size adjustable (1.0x to 2.0x)
  • Unneeded panel items can be collapsed for a compact display
  • Settings are saved and automatically restored after restart
  • Reset function to return to default settings
  • Line color, style, and thickness, plus label font size and position, can all be customized (settings are saved)

This product does not guarantee the correctness of trading decisions or any profits. It is a support tool that helps you carry out the position-management and exit rules you have already decided.

For questions or requests, please contact us through MQL5's messaging feature.

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