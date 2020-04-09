Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition Player

No matter how you move the chart, you can instantly focus on the selected time points.

Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition Player is a convenient tool that integrates chart playback and focus movement.

[Featurs]

  • Chart Playback (Chart Auto Flow Function)
    Automatically play the chart bar by bar to observe market trends
  • Focus Movement to Selected Time Points (Focus Time Line Function)
    Instantly move the chart to the selected time points to enhance analysis efficiency

[Specifications]

■ Chart Auto Flow Function (Chart Playback)

  • Playback Direction: Future
  • Playback Speed: Fixed (0.5 sec / bar)
  • Bars per Move: 1 bar fixed
  • Pause / Resume Playback
  • END button to exit the program

■ Focus Time Line Function (Focus Movement)

  • Focus Mode: SingleLine (default)
  • Crt FocusLine: Create a focus line at the selected time point
  • Position: Switch display position
  • Focus: Move the chart to the created focus line

[How to Use]

  • Keep Focus Mode at the default SingleLine
  • Press Crt FocusLine to create one focus line
  • Use the Position button to switch display position (right, center, left)
  • Press Focus to move the chart to the created focus line
  • Playback is automatic with Chart Auto Flow controls
  • Press END to exit the program
Edition Comparison The following table shows the differences between this product (Player Edition) and the high-end model (Full Version). While the UI layout is identical, the available modes and setting ranges vary.
    Feature / Category Player Edition (This) Full Version (PRO)
    User Interface Identical (Common UI) Identical (Common UI)
    Playback Direction Forward Only Forward & Reverse
    Playback Speed Fixed (0.5s / bar) Variable (50ms - 10min)
    Bar Shift Step Fixed (1 bar) Adjustable (1 - 480 bars)
    Focus Mode Single Line Single / Multi / Sync
    Chart Sync (MTF) No (Single Chart) Yes (All Charts Sync)


    We develop only truly necessary and useful products. Please take a look.


    Recommended products
    Exact Time
    Boris Sedov
    Utilities
    Exact Time — detailed time on the seconds chart. The utility shows the opening time of the selected candle. This is necessary when working with seconds charts. For example, it can be used on a seconds chart built using the Seconds Chart utility. Inputs Base corner — the chart corner to which an object Is attached. X distance — the horizontal distance from the chart corner. Y distance — the vertical distance from the chart corner. Text font — font name Font size — font size Color — text color
    FREE
    Axilgo PipPiper CoPilot
    Theory Y Technologies Pty Ltd
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    Axilgo Pip Piper CoPilot Elevate your trading game with the Axilgo Pip Piper CoPilot, the first in our revolutionary Pip Piper Series. This all-inclusive toolset is meticulously crafted for serious traders, focusing on key areas such as Risk Management, Trade Management, Prop Firm Rule Compliance, and Advanced Account Management . With CoPilot, you’re not just investing in a tool—you’re gaining a strategic partner in the intricate world of trading. Important Notice: To ensure you receive the fu
    FREE
    Smart FVG Stats
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    Indicators
    The  Smart FVG Statistics Indicator  is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 Key Features Advanced  Fair Value Gap  Detection Automatic Identification : Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified histo
    FREE
    Donchian Breakout And Rsi
    Mattia Impicciatore
    Indicators
    General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
    FREE
    Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
    Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
    4.33 (6)
    Indicators
    This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
    FREE
    Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
    Tonny Obare
    4.86 (49)
    Indicators
    Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
    FREE
    Position Selective Close MT5
    Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
    Utilities
    The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
    FREE
    High Low Open Close
    Alexandre Borela
    4.98 (42)
    Indicators
    If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
    FREE
    DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
    Mark David Griffin
    Utilities
    DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It uses Fibonacci-based price levels combined with trend and structure analysis to define entry and exit points. The EA supports both long and short positions and includes built-in risk management parameters. Core Features: Uses Fibonacci retracement and extension logic to plot entry, SL and TP points. Configurable lot size and stop loss/take profit levels Choice of 1 or 2 entry points Supports fixed o
    FREE
    ZigZag WaveSize
    Ivan Butko
    Indicators
    Development of the previous version of the indicator ZigZag WaveSize MT4 ZigZag WaveSize - modified standard ZigZag indicator with added information about wave length in points, levels, and different alert logic General Improvements: Code adaptation for MetaTrader 5 Optimized work with graphical objects New Features: Horizontal levels at extremes Selection of level types: horizontal/rays/segments Filter for liquidity levels (not broken by price) Buffer for breakouts: adjusting sensitivity to f
    FREE
    Platinum Candle for Telegram
    Rennan Lima
    Utilities
    This robot sends Telegram notifications based on the coloring rules of PLATINUM Candle indicator. Example message for selling assets: [SPX][M15] PLATINUM TO SELL 11:45. Example message for buying assets : [EURUSD][M15] PLATINUM TO BUY 11:45 AM. Before enable Telegram notifications  you need to create a Telegram bot, get the bot API Key and also get your personal Telegram chatId. It's not possible to send messages to groups or channels. You can only send messages to your user chatId. You should
    FREE
    MACD Colored ZeroLag
    Farzin Sadeghi Bonjar
    4.73 (11)
    Indicators
    It is the MQL5 version of zero lag MACD that was available for MT4 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9993 Also there was a colored version of it here but it had some problems: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8703 I fixed the MT4 version which has 95 lines of code. It took me 5 days to write the MT5 version.(reading the logs and testing multiple times and finding out the difference of MT5 and MT4!) My first MQL5 version of this indicator had 400 lines of code but I optimized my own code again and n
    FREE
    Spread highlighter
    Jonathan Daniel Marion
    Indicators
    This spread indicator displays the actual spread of each candle. It highlights the maximum spread and the minimum spread of the chosen symbol. This indicator is very helpful to see in real time the spread evolution helping to avoid taking a trade when the spread is too high. Inputs: Print value in Points: if true displays the spread as a whole number D isplay minimum and maximum spread of the past N days: select the number of days to consider the maximum and minimum spread Automatically adj
    FREE
    One thousand Pip Direction
    Niklas Templin
    1 (1)
    Experts
    One thousand Pip  Set1:TP/SL 20kpip. Set2:TP/SL 10kpip. Set3: TP/SL 5k pip. Set4:  TP/SL 2k pip. Set5:  TP/SL 500 pip. Rate Prop FTMO Broker.  Only Pair DE40, US100, US30. Automatic added EU London Session. This Version works with fixed Lot and buy/sell. Robot Strategy: Trade open = First "Round Price-Number Entry". Write me a Message of Questions when undecided. I send ex4 Code by Request.
    FREE
    Trendline mt5 indicator
    David Muriithi
    3 (1)
    Indicators
    Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
    FREE
    Balance History Indicator MT5
    Roman Kandelaki
    Utilities
    Balance History Indicator The Balance History indicator visually tracks the entire trading history of your account for the selected timeframe. It plots three key performance metrics: Profit – Displayed in Green Loss – Displayed in Red Zero Profit/Break-even – Displayed in Gray Balance Curve – Displayed as a SkyBlue line This indicator helps you instantly see the distribution of profitable and losing periods over time, along with your running account balance. It's ideal for evaluating historic
    FREE
    FlatBreakout MT5
    Aleksei Vorontsov
    Indicators
    FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
    FREE
    MA Color Candles
    Vladimir Kuzmin
    Indicators
    MA Color Candles Indicator MA Color Candles is an indicator for visually displaying market trends by coloring chart candles. It does not add objects or distort price data, instead coloring real candles based on the state of two moving averages. This enables quick trend assessment and use as a filter in trading strategies. How It Works Bullish trend: Fast MA above slow MA, slow MA rising (green candles). Bearish trend: Fast MA below slow MA, slow MA falling (red candles). Neutral state: Candles
    FREE
    Manager Time Position
    Aliou Ba
    Utilities
    This Small tool allows you to define a time counter in minutes for the closing of your positions according to the number of minutes you have set. For example if you set it to 30 Min, the tool will close each open position after 30 minutes from its opening. The settings ACTIVE: It is to activate the tool and use it to close your positions after the number of minutes defined. MANAGE: you to choose with the symbols managed by the tool. Choose "ALL CURENCY" if you want the system to apply to
    FREE
    LT Donchian Channel
    Thiago Duarte
    4.83 (6)
    Indicators
    Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
    FREE
    TradeInfo MT5
    Manuraj Dhanda
    4.31 (13)
    Utilities
    TradeInfo is a utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information. MagicNumber filter. Comment filter. Indicator parameters: ShowPro
    FREE
    Rainbow MT5
    Jamal El Alama
    4 (1)
    Indicators
    Description : Rainbow MT5 is a technical indicator based on Moving Average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, then this is a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, then this is a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT5 ) based on Rainbow MT5 indicator is now available here . MT4 version is available here .
    FREE
    SmartFlow Scanner
    Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Helios SmartFlow Scanner - Professional Multi-Symbol Trading System The Helios SmartFlow Scanner is a comprehensive trading solution that monitors up to 12 currency pairs and indices simultaneously, detecting high-probability setups using the proven CRT (Consolidation, Retest, Trend) pattern methodology combined with advanced correlation analysis. Core Trading Methodology The system identifies accumulation zones where price consolidates, detects manipulation phases when price breaks key levels,
    FREE
    The magiciann
    Abdelhak Benazizi
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    THE MAGICIAN - Professional Supply & Demand Zone Indicator Turn Market Chaos Into Crystal Clear Trading Opportunities on Gold 15-Minute Charts Are You Struggling With Gold Trading? Tired of guessing where to enter trades on XAU/USD? Confused about whether to BUY, SELL, or STAY OUT? Missing high-probability setups on the 15-minute timeframe? "THE MAGICIAN" reveals the invisible forces of supply and demand that move markets! What Makes THE MAGICIAN Unique?   MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS Analyzes H4, D
    FREE
    Clean Chart Nice View Erase All Objects
    Gerald Birkner
    Utilities
    SIMPLE AND QUICK CHART CLEANUP SCRIPT - FREE FOR ALL - EASY TO DRAG AND DROP ONTO THE CHART - A MUST HAVE IN MY EYES Everybody loves to draw on a chart! But cleaning is nobodies favor. Most of the time it will be faster to dump all and redraw the important part. Repetition makes you good! ALWAYS think about that! KEEP IT GROWING, ;-) I wish you a good day, Traders! If you need something, send me a message. Best wishes to you from Vienna!
    FREE
    Follow The Line MT5
    Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
    4.6 (35)
    Indicators
    This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
    FREE
    Value Chart Candlesticks
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4.69 (13)
    Indicators
    The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
    FREE
    MT5PythonIndicatorExporter
    Joao Paulo Euko
    Utilities
    Hi you, I need your help! Be my Patron, let's make it possible! https://www.patreon.com/joaopeuko https://github.com/Joaopeuko/Mql5-Python-Integration Channel: English version - Versão Inglês: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/Mql5_Python_Integration_EN Portuguese version - Versão Português: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/Mql5_Python_Integration_PT Free version with 5 indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57574 This version has 38 indicators, 5 from the free version plus
    FREE
    VolumeBasedColorsBars
    Henrique Magalhaes Lopes
    Indicators
    VolumeBasedColorsBars — Free Powerful Volume Analysis for All Traders Unlock the hidden story behind every price bar! VolumeBasedColorsBars is a professional-grade, 100% FREE indicator that colorizes your chart candles based on real, adaptive volume analysis. Instantly spot surges in market activity, identify exhaustion, and catch the moves that matter. This indicator gives you:    • Dynamic color-coded bars for instant volume context    • Adaptive thresholds based on historical, session-awar
    FREE
    MACD Enhanced
    Nikita Berdnikov
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
    FREE
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Trade Assistant MT5
    Evgeniy Kravchenko
    4.41 (205)
    Utilities
    It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
    Forex Trade Manager MT5
    InvestSoft
    4.97 (585)
    Utilities
    Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
    Local Trade Copier EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    4.96 (119)
    Utilities
    Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
    TradePanel MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.86 (148)
    Utilities
    Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
    Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
    Lukas Roth
    5 (17)
    Utilities
    Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
    Trade Dashboard MT5
    Fatemeh Ameri
    4.96 (109)
    Utilities
    Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
    Ultimate Extractor
    Clifton Creath
    5 (9)
    Utilities
    Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
    Trade copier MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.6 (35)
    Utilities
    Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
    Trade Manager DaneTrades
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.33 (27)
    Utilities
    DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (6)
    Utilities
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
    Smart Stop Scanner MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
    Smart Stop Manager MT5
    Daniel Stein
    4 (2)
    Utilities
    Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
    HINN MagicEntry Extra
    ALGOFLOW OÜ
    4.67 (12)
    Utilities
    HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-profit  functions - Invalidation leves - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Works with any assets and account types Really feels
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.82 (34)
    Utilities
    Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
    Telegram To MT5 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    5 (49)
    Utilities
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
    YuClusters
    Yury Kulikov
    4.93 (43)
    Utilities
    Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
    Telegram To MT5 Receiver
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.53 (15)
    Utilities
    Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version | Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal provi
    Grid Manual MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.9 (20)
    Utilities
    Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
    KT Equity Protector MT5
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    4.25 (4)
    Utilities
    Safeguard Your Trading Capital Effortlessly Protecting your trading capital is just as important as growing it. The KT Equity Protector is your personal risk manager, continuously watching your account equity and automatically stepping in to prevent losses or lock in profits by closing all active and pending orders when predefined profit targets or stop-loss levels are reached. No more emotional decisions, no guesswork—just reliable equity protection working tirelessly on your behalf. KT Equity
    The News Filter MT5
    Leolouiski Gan
    4.74 (19)
    Utilities
    This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
    Auto Trade Copier for MT5
    Vu Trung Kien
    4.41 (27)
    Utilities
    Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
    MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
    Lukas Roth
    4.85 (27)
    Utilities
    MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
    OrderManager MT5
    Lukas Roth
    4.83 (24)
    Utilities
    Introducing the Order Manager : A Revolutionary Utility for MT5 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 5. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. For more information about the OrderManager, please refear to the manual. [ Demo ]  [ Manual ]  [ MT4 Version ]  [ Teleg
    Trading box Technical analysis MT5
    Igor Zizek
    4.96 (24)
    Utilities
    Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
    Cerberus Equity Watcher
    Samuel Bandi Roccatello
    5 (3)
    Utilities
    Cerberus the Equity Watcher  is a risk management tool that constantly monitors your account equity and avoid major drawdowns, caused by faulty EAs or by your emotional behaviour if you are a discretional trader. It is extremely useful for systematic traders that rely on EAs that might contain bugs, or that might not performed well in unexpected market conditions.  Cerberus let you set a minimum equity value and (optionally) a  maximum value , if either of those are reached all positioned are f
    EasyInsight AIO MT5
    Alain Verleyen
    4.91 (11)
    Utilities
    EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
    Telegram to MT5 Coppy
    Sergey Batudayev
    5 (7)
    Utilities
    Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
    Seconds Chart MT5
    Boris Sedov
    4.59 (17)
    Utilities
    Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
    HINN Lazy Trader
    ALGOFLOW OÜ
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
    VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.58 (72)
    Utilities
    Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
    More from author
    BuySell Average Line MT5
    Masamitsu Takahashi
    Utilities
    Do you ever keep adding positions and lose track of your actual average entry price? This EA helps you stay calm and objective by always displayingthe average entry prices of Buy and Sell positions directly on the chart. This MT5 EA displays the average entry prices of Buy and Sell positions as horizontal lines.Buy and Sell average lines are shown separately, making it easy to identify reference prices even when hedging. [Default Display]- Buy average price: Red dotted line- Sell average price:
    FREE
    Candle Confirm Alert
    Masamitsu Takahashi
    Utilities
    Have you ever been swayed by immediate market movements when a trend has been continuing for a long time? Contrarian trading based on the feeling that "it's about to reverse." Premature profit-taking due to the anxiety of "not wanting to lose gains." All of these are regrets that could have been avoided if you had just waited for the candle to close. This tool was created to eliminate the stress of staring at the monitor and to support disciplined trading. This tool is a simple monitoring EA th
    FREE
    MTF MA Cross Alert MT5
    Masamitsu Takahashi
    Utilities
    When the market is above 4H or 1H MA, considering buying, and when it is below, considering selling, reduces the risk of big losses. It increases the win rate. It alerts you at the exact moment the 5-minute candle close crosses the 1-hour (H1) or 4-hour (H4) 20MA. This utility is designed for traders who value high-timeframe confirmation. It monitors the market in the background, allowing you to focus on any chart without missing crucial trend shifts. By using the M5 candle close for confirmatio
    FREE
    Chart Auto Flow Player
    Masamitsu Takahashi
    Utilities
    A simple chart player for replaying historical charts. You can review market movements by advancing candlesticks one bar at a time. Playback can be paused during operation and resumed at any time. [Features] Automatic playback from past to future Advances one bar at a fixed interval Pause is available during playback [Playback Specifications] Playback direction: Past → Future Playback speed: Fixed Bars moved: 1 bar per step Pause / Resume playback END to stop playback [Controls] Pause / Restar
    FREE
    Focus Time Line Player
    Masamitsu Takahashi
    Utilities
    Instantly focus on the selected time point no matter how you move the chart. 【Features】 ・Focus Mode: SingleLine (default display) ・Crt FocusLine: Create one focus line at any desired time ・Position: Switch display position ・Focus: Move the chart view to the created focus line ・X button: Exit the program 【Instructions】 ・Use Focus Mode as the default SingleLine ・Press Crt FocusLine to create one FocusTimeLine ・Use Position button to select the display position ・Press Focus to move the chart to
    FREE
    Candle Confirm Alert MT4
    Masamitsu Takahashi
    Utilities
    Have you ever been swayed by immediate market movements when a trend has been continuing for a long time? Contrarian trading based on the feeling that "it's about to reverse." Premature profit-taking due to the anxiety of "not wanting to lose gains." All of these are regrets that could have been avoided if you had just waited for the candle to close. This tool was created to eliminate the stress of staring at the monitor and to support disciplined trading. This tool is a simple monitoring EA
    FREE
    MTF MA Cross Alert M4
    Masamitsu Takahashi
    Utilities
    When the market is above 4H or 1H MA, considering buying, and when it is below, considering selling, reduces the risk of big losses. It increases the win rate. It alerts you at the exact moment the 5-minute candle close crosses the 1-hour (H1) or 4-hour (H4) 20MA. This utility is designed for traders who value high-timeframe confirmation. It monitors the market in the background, allowing you to focus on any chart without missing crucial trend shifts. By using the M5 candle close for confirmatio
    FREE
    Chart Auto Flow Player MT4
    Masamitsu Takahashi
    Utilities
    A simple chart player for replaying historical charts. You can review market movements by advancing candlesticks one bar at a time. Playback can be paused during operation and resumed at any time. [Features] Automatic playback from past to future Advances one bar at a fixed interval Pause is available during playback [Playback Specifications] Playback direction: Past → Future Playback speed: Fixed Bars moved: 1 bar per step Pause / Resume playback END to stop playback [Controls] Pause / Restart:
    FREE
    Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition Player MT4
    Masamitsu Takahashi
    Utilities
    No matter how you move the chart, you can instantly focus on the selected time points. Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition Player is a convenient tool that integrates chart playback and focus movement. [Featurs] Chart Playback (Chart Auto Flow Function) Automatically play the chart bar by bar to observe market trends Focus Movement to Selected Time Points (Focus Time Line Function) Instantly move the chart to the selected time points to enhance analysis efficiency [Specifications] Chart Auto Flow Fu
    FREE
    Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition MT4
    Masamitsu Takahashi
    Utilities
    Limited Launch Sale: First 10 Copies Only. Special Price: $ 45   (Regular: $90). Remaining: 10 Left To increase market visibility, I am offering this discount for the first 10 buyers. After that, the price returns to $90. Do you spend too much time searching for past charts and price patterns? You scroll through the chart over and over to find a specific setup. When you finally think you’ve found it, you no longer know where it is on a lower timeframe. A small chart movement or zoom can make y
    Focus Time Line MT4
    Masamitsu Takahashi
    Utilities
    Limited Launch Sale: First 10 Copies Only. Special Price: $30 (Regular: $40). Remaining: 10 Left To increase market visibility, I am offering this discount for the first 10 buyers. After that, the price returns to $40. Easily capture the "target time" in an instant. Ultimate synchronization for multi-timeframe analysis. Where exactly is that time point from the higher timeframe on your lower timeframe? No more wasting time scrolling back and forth to find it. Focus on targeted time points with
    Chart Auto Flow MT4
    Masamitsu Takahashi
    Utilities
    Limited Launch Sale: First 10 Copies Only. Special Price: $30 (Regular: $40). Remaining: 10 Left To increase market visibility, I am offering this discount for the first 10 buyers. After that, the price returns to $40. "Reproduce past charts with real-time movement" Chart Auto Flow is a verification support tool that allows you to   play and reverse   past charts on a   candlestick basis   with   variable speed . Instead of just looking at static charts, you can reproduce movement   closer to
    Focus Time Line Player MT4
    Masamitsu Takahashi
    Utilities
    Instantly focus on the selected time point no matter how you move the chart. 【Features】 ・Focus Mode: SingleLine (default display) ・Crt FocusLine: Create one focus line at any desired time ・Position: Switch display position ・Focus: Move the chart view to the created focus line ・X button: Exit the program 【Instructions】 ・Use Focus Mode as the default SingleLine ・Press Crt FocusLine to create one FocusTimeLine ・Use Position button to select the display position ・Press Focus to move the chart to
    FREE
    Chart Auto Flow
    Masamitsu Takahashi
    Utilities
    Limited Launch Sale: First 10 Copies Only. Special Price: $30 (Regular: $40). Remaining: 10 Left To increase market visibility, I am offering this discount for the first 10 buyers. After that, the price returns to $40. "Reproduce past charts with real-time movement" Chart Auto Flow is a verification support tool that allows you to play and reverse past charts on a candlestick basis with variable speed . Instead of just looking at static charts, you can reproduce movement closer to real-time ,
    Focus Time Line
    Masamitsu Takahashi
    Utilities
    Limited Launch Sale: First 10 Copies Only. Special Price: $30 (Regular: $40). Remaining: 10 Left To increase market visibility, I am offering this discount for the first 10 buyers. After that, the price returns to $40. Easily capture the "target time" in an instant. Ultimate synchronization for multi-timeframe analysis. Where exactly is that time point from the higher timeframe on your lower timeframe? No more wasting time scrolling back and forth to find it. Focus on targeted time points with
    Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition
    Masamitsu Takahashi
    Utilities
    Limited Launch Sale: First 10 Copies Only Special Price: $45 (Regular: $90)   Remaining: 10 Left To increase market visibility, I am offering this discount for the first 10 buyers. After that, the price returns to $90. Do you spend too much time searching for past charts and price patterns? You scroll through the chart over and over to find a specific setup. When you finally think you’ve found it, you no longer know where it is on a lower timeframe. A small chart movement or zoom can make you l
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review