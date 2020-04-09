Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition Player
- Utilities
- Masamitsu Takahashi
- Version: 1.0
No matter how you move the chart, you can instantly focus on the selected time points.
Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition Player is a convenient tool that integrates chart playback and focus movement.
[Featurs]
- Chart Playback (Chart Auto Flow Function)
Automatically play the chart bar by bar to observe market trends
- Focus Movement to Selected Time Points (Focus Time Line Function)
Instantly move the chart to the selected time points to enhance analysis efficiency
[Specifications]
■ Chart Auto Flow Function (Chart Playback)
- Playback Direction: Future
- Playback Speed: Fixed (0.5 sec / bar)
- Bars per Move: 1 bar fixed
- Pause / Resume Playback
- END button to exit the program
■ Focus Time Line Function (Focus Movement)
- Focus Mode: SingleLine (default)
- Crt FocusLine: Create a focus line at the selected time point
- Position: Switch display position
- Focus: Move the chart to the created focus line
[How to Use]
- Keep Focus Mode at the default SingleLine
- Press Crt FocusLine to create one focus line
- Use the Position button to switch display position (right, center, left)
- Press Focus to move the chart to the created focus line
- Playback is automatic with Chart Auto Flow controls
- Press END to exit the program
|Feature / Category
|Player Edition (This)
|Full Version (PRO)
|User Interface
|Identical (Common UI)
|Identical (Common UI)
|Playback Direction
|Forward Only
|Forward & Reverse
|Playback Speed
|Fixed (0.5s / bar)
|Variable (50ms - 10min)
|Bar Shift Step
|Fixed (1 bar)
|Adjustable (1 - 480 bars)
|Focus Mode
|Single Line
|Single / Multi / Sync
|Chart Sync (MTF)
|No (Single Chart)
|Yes (All Charts Sync)
