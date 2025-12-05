Bitcoin Ultra Power
- Experts
- Premananth R
- Version: 2.13
- Updated: 5 December 2025
- Activations: 5
Bitcoin Ultra Power
Bitcoin Ultra Power is an advanced algorithmic Expert Advisor designed for professional BTCUSD trading on the M5 timeframe. The system applies adaptive market analytics with strict institutional risk control to achieve stable performance in the highly volatile cryptocurrency market. The EA includes a dual-mode architecture that automatically adjusts between Bitcoin and Forex instruments for maximum versatility.
Key Features
Multi-Asset Compatibility
- Fully automated execution with risk-focused methodology
- Smart multi-asset support
- Reliable performance in volatile market conditions
- Optimized specifically for BTCUSD (M5)
Automatic strategy switching for Forex pairs
Professional Risk Management
- ATR-based dynamic stop loss calculation
- Adjustable risk per trade (0.5% - 1.5%)
- Multiple risk modes: Low, Medium, High
- Broker stop level compliance
- Strict SL/TP validation system
Recommended Settings
Account Requirements
- Minimum Deposit: $300 USD
- Recommended brokers: Deriv and XM or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type (check the article)
- Recommended Deposit: $500+ USD for optimal performance
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher
- Account Type: Standard/ECN accounts with low spreads
Optimal Configuration
- Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes) - Recommended
- Symbol: BTCUSD, BTCUSDT, or any BTC pair
- Risk Mode: Medium (1% per trade)
- Fixed Lot (BTC): 0.10 (adjust based on account size)
- Max Positions: 4 (pyramid scaling)
Broker Requirements
- Spread: < 50 points on BTCUSD
- Execution: Market execution or instant execution
- Stop Level: Minimum 10 points
- Trading sessions: 24/7 cryptocurrency trading