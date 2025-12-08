Force Index Higher Time Frame mx

Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF Force Oscillator for MT4.





- HTF Force is powerful indicator for Multi-Time Frame trading. HTF means - Higher Time Frame.

- Force index is one of the top indicators that combines price and volume data into a single value.

- Values from Higher time frame can show you the trend direction (downtrend - below 0; uptrend - above 0).

- Fast Force_indicator - Blue line, Slow Force_indicator - Red line.

- Buy signal - Fast line crosses Slow line upward and both - above 0 (see picture).

- Sell signal - Fast line crosses Slow line downward and both - below 0 (see picture).

- Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts.





It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.