Force Index Higher Time Frame mx
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 2.31
- Updated: 8 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF Force Oscillator for MT4.
- HTF Force is powerful indicator for Multi-Time Frame trading. HTF means - Higher Time Frame.
- Force index is one of the top indicators that combines price and volume data into a single value.
- Values from Higher time frame can show you the trend direction (downtrend - below 0; uptrend - above 0).
- Fast Force_indicator - Blue line, Slow Force_indicator - Red line.
- Buy signal - Fast line crosses Slow line upward and both - above 0 (see picture).
- Sell signal - Fast line crosses Slow line downward and both - below 0 (see picture).
- Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.