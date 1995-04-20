Stochastic with 2 Moving Averages ms

Crypto_Forex Indicator "Stochastic and 2 Moving Averages" for MT4, No Repaint.





- Stochastic oscillator is one of the best indicators on the market - perfect tool for many traders.

- "Stochastic and 2 Moving Averages" Indicator allows you to see Fast and Slow Moving Averages of Stochastic oscillator.

- OverBought zone - above 80; OverSold one - below 20.

- It is great to take Sell entries from above 80 zone and Buy entries from below 20.

- You can see Buy and Sell entry conditions on the pictures.

- Consider Buy signal conditions:

(1) -Fast MA crosses slow MA upward in overSold: open Buy trade.

(2) -Stochastic value is in overBought zone crosses fast MA downward: exit from Buy trade.

(3) -Vice versa for Sell trades (see pictures).





